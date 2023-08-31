Joburg fire: 'I hope she is among the injured, not the dead,' says tearful mom outside burnt building

More than 60 bodies have been retrieved from the hijacked building that caught fire in the Johannesburg CBD.



Authorities say there was an informal settlements inside the building.

A devastated mother at the scene said she hoped her daughter was among the injured and not the dead.

A woman who lived in the hijacked building that was consumed by a fire that claimed 64 lives on Thursday morning has described how she heard screams that were followed by chaos as people tried to escape the blaze.



Zimbabwean national Alice Garo, 52, lived in the five-storey building with her four children.

"We were all inside when I heard screams.

"My eldest son came into my room saying it's bad in our building. I grabbed my youngest son and dashed as the fire started growing.

"My other son managed to escape. I don't know where the other two are," she said.

Ntwaagae Seleka

Garo confirmed that the building had been hijacked and that they were paying R1 200 rent to landlords.

"This is a hijacked building. We don't pay for electricity and water. This place is unsafe and it harbours criminals," Garo said.

Johannesburg EMS

Treasurelle Shuping, 53, was in tears at the scene, looking for her 26-year-old daughter Matshidiso, whom she last saw in October last year.

"I used to come here to visit her and she would run away from me. She was on drugs.

"My colleague living nearby called me to say that her building was on fire.

"I hope she is alive. I'm praying she is well. I haven't been allowed to go and check if she is alive.

"She is my only child. I hope she is among the 43 injured, not the dead," Shuping said through tears.

Johannesburg Emergency Management Services spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said authorities had so far retrieved 64 bodies from the scene and feared that the number could escalate.

"We are clearing floor by floor. Forty-three people were injured and transferred to various hospitals. Most of the hospitalised suffered smoke inhalation. Others sustained minor to moderate burn wounds. They are walking patients and could be discharged soon.

"We have people who want to move in [to the building]. We restrain them from going in. We are still looking for more people," Mulaudzi said.

He added that people were trapped inside the structure.

"Every floor has an informal settlement, and those who were trying to evacuate were trapped because of the structures between the floors.

"We have informed people who are at the scene looking for their relatives that chances of finding them alive are very slim," said Mulaudzi.



