Joburg fire: Nine of 76 victims have been positively identified by loved ones

The first batch of bodies of people killed in the Johannesburg inner city fire will be released on Saturday for burial.

Nine of the 76 dead were positively identified by their families, who had provided documentation confirming their identity. Some of these will be released to their families on Saturday.



An official from a burial service provider, Saaberie Chishty, told News24 that all nine are Muslim. The bodies that are released will be buried on Saturday.

