Joburg fire: Not enough shelters to house 20 000 homeless people

Mary Gillett-de Klerk said it was appalling that Johannesburg had so few shelters for people experiencing homelessness and that the fire on Thursday in Marshalltown had exposed the city's inability to solve the situation.



Gillett-de Klerk coordinates the Johannesburg Organisation of Services to the Homeless (Josh). She has helped create some of the country's policies around homelessness.

According to the province, Gillet-de Klerk said, around 20 000 known homeless people are living in Johannesburg, although some records suggested the number could be much higher.