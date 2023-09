Pemphero Mangando had the grim task of identifying the bodies of his two sisters, Mummy and Lukia Banda, aged 27 and 25 respectively, at the Forensic Pathology Services in Diepkloof, Soweto on Friday.

Mummy owned a salon in the Johannesburg CBD, where Lukia also worked as a hairstylist.

On Saturday, Mangando returned to collect their bodies, but only Lukia's body was released.