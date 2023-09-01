Joburg fire: Shocked survivors describe their harrowing escape from flames

With scratches on her face, a badly hurt leg and only a blanket to her name, Doreen Kumwenda relived the ordeal of jumping from the second floor to escape a fire that had claimed the lives of many of her neighbours.

"People were pushing and shoving, trying to get out of the building. My brother-in-law managed to get out with my one-year-old baby. I managed to get a blanket and jumped from the second floor," Kumwenda said.

"I have nothing on my name. I lost my documents and my child's birth certificate. We have not eaten anything, and I don't know where I will sleep tonight," she said.