Five days after the deadly fire that claimed the lives of more than 70 people in the Johannesburg CBD last Thursday, some of the survivors were hoping to gain access to retrieve their belongings.



Thando Ncube, 34, from Zimbabwe, was among a group of people waiting to be let inside the building.

Sitting on the pavement with her head down, Ncube said she and her two minor children escaped the fire by jumping through the window of her room.