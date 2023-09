Fragile coalitions, a revolving door of leadership and institutional failures in Johannesburg delivered the devastating Marshalltown blaze that has left 76 people - among them 12 children - dead.

On Thursday morning, scores of people ran through a squalid, burning maze in a dilapidated Albert Street building - a slum that housed hundreds.

Fire quickly spread through the building, and people were seen jumping several storeys to escape the flames.