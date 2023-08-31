Joburg records three tremors in nine hours

1h ago

A tremor was recorded near Soweto at 21:24 on Thursday night near Soweto. The tremor recorded a magnitude of 3.2.
Three tremors were recorded in Johannesburg on Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

The preliminary data, collected by the SA National Seismograph Network, showed that three tremors were recorded in the space of nine hours.

The first tremor was recorded at 21:24 on Wednesday night in Doornkop. It recorded a magnitude of 3.2.

Three tremors were recorded in Johannesburg on Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

The Council for Geoscience confirmed the first and largest earthquake, saying the magnitude was around 3.0.

Its spokesperson, Mahlatse Mononela, said a seismic event of this magnitude was generally not anticipated to result in major structural damage.

According to the council's website, a second tremor was recorded 13 minutes later, in Randfontein, measuring a magnitude of 2.7.

Three tremors were recorded in Johannesburg on Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

Just before 06:00 on Thursday morning, a third tremor was recorded - in Meadowlands. It measured 2.2.

Three tremors were recorded in Johannesburg on Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

At the time of publication, Mononela had not confirmed the second and third tremor.

A spokesperson for Emergency Services, Robert Mulaudzi, confirmed that Wednesday night's first tremor was reportedly felt in most parts of the city.

He said no incidents were reported to the Emergency Call Centre.

Johannesburg has experienced several earthquakes in recent months.

What's with all the earthquakes in Johannesburg? An expert points to mining... and social media

News24 previously reported that a third earthquake in as many weeks had rocked Johannesburg last week.

One of the largest to be experienced was felt on 11 June, in the Boksburg area, on the East Rand.

It measured a magnitude of 4.4 on the Richter scale.


