Joburg records three tremors in nine hours

Three tremors were recorded in Johannesburg on Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

The preliminary data, collected by the SA National Seismograph Network, showed that three tremors were recorded in the space of nine hours.

The first tremor was recorded at 21:24 on Wednesday night in Doornkop. It recorded a magnitude of 3.2.

Supplied Council for Geosciences

The Council for Geoscience confirmed the first and largest earthquake, saying the magnitude was around 3.0.

Its spokesperson, Mahlatse Mononela, said a seismic event of this magnitude was generally not anticipated to result in major structural damage.

According to the council's website, a second tremor was recorded 13 minutes later, in Randfontein, measuring a magnitude of 2.7.



Supplied Council for Geosciences

Just before 06:00 on Thursday morning, a third tremor was recorded - in Meadowlands. It measured 2.2.



Supplied Council for Geosciences

At the time of publication, Mononela had not confirmed the second and third tremor.

A spokesperson for Emergency Services, Robert Mulaudzi, confirmed that Wednesday night's first tremor was reportedly felt in most parts of the city.

He said no incidents were reported to the Emergency Call Centre.



@CityofJoburgEMS Tremor reports in most parts of the @CityofJoburgZA no major incidents reported in our Emergency Call Centre,Council of Geoscience still has to confirm the magnitude of the tremor residents are urged to Besafe.@CoJPublicSafety — Cojems Spokesperson (@RobertMulaudzi) August 30, 2023

Johannesburg has experienced several earthquakes in recent months.



What's with all the earthquakes in Johannesburg? An expert points to mining... and social media

News24 previously reported that a third earthquake in as many weeks had rocked Johannesburg last week.

One of the largest to be experienced was felt on 11 June, in the Boksburg area, on the East Rand.

It measured a magnitude of 4.4 on the Richter scale.



