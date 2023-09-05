Joburg's hijacked buildings: In this Hillbrow block, residents rent beds in flats from R150 up to R1 200

Residents occupying a dilapidated building in the Johannesburg CBD - where sewage spills into the hallways and rubbish is piled up - say they are forced to live in dire conditions because they have nowhere else to go.

During a visit to the Vannin Court building in Hillbrow on Tuesday, there was an overwhelming smell of rotten sewage and old urine. Slimy water flooded the hallways.

Curious onlookers stood on the pavements as Johannesburg Metro Police Department officials and SA Police Service officers got ready to enter the building.