Joburg's procurement of power from IPPs means one less stage of load shedding for residents

The City of Johannesburg has procured electricity from four independent power producers.

The City said it would start feeding into the grid in two to three months.

Additional power was secured via a short-term purchase agreement.

Johannesburg residents will get some relief when it comes to stages of load shedding as City Power has procured electricity from four independent power producers (IPPs).

The City of Johannesburg said on Thursday it would start feeding into the grid in two to three months.

Two weeks ago, City Power embarked on a drive to collect an outstanding R5 billion owed by residents and businesses.

According to the entity, it had already spent R300 billion to fix cable theft and vandalism.

READ | Pay up or dry up: Johannesburg disconnects water at Leeuwkop Prison for R9.8 million debt

The MMC for environment and infrastructure services, Jack Sekwaila, said the entity had secured 92MW of power from the four IPPs via a short-term purchase agreement.

Sekwaila said load shedding would be one stage lower in the City.

"The four IPPs will supply power from various sources, including waste to energy, gas to power and photovoltaic (PV) solar generation. The gas to power IPPs will offer the City the flexibility to generate baseload power, which is 24/7 power generation," he said.

Sekwaila said 16 bids were received and four were successful, with a total aggregated capacity of 92MW.

He said:

City Power is ready to onboard the short-term purchase agreement to procure excess power from IPPs for a capacity of 1MW and above.

Sekwaila added that City Power was implementing several other initiatives to reduce the impact of load shedding.

It includes:

The installation of the rooftop PV systems at its head office to pilot the rollout to at least 700 other sites across the City, including the Joburg market;

A panel of service providers has been procured to assist City Power in the rollout of alternative energy sources;

The solar high mast public lighting is illuminating streets across the City; and

City Power is working on implementing its Nersa-approved feed-in tariff, where customers with PV solar systems can give feedback or import their excess power to the grid.

Sekwaila said City Power had also started the installation of rooftop water heating systems or geysers.

"City Power has commenced with the rollout of 20 000 solar geysers across the City, including Eskom-supplied areas," he said.

The CEO of City Power, Tshifularo Mashava, said the entity had made tremendous inroads to cushion Johannesburg residents from the gruelling effects of ongoing load shedding.

"This is a step in the right direction, as we have always bought power from Eskom. It will reduce our reliance on Eskom. This is an 18-month journey for all of this to come together," she said.

READ | City Power cuts shopping mall and church of Scientology in electrical bill blitz

The DA's Nicole van Dyk said it was a good move and the brainchild of the party's government in 2022.

"We have long been pushing for IPPs in the City to alleviate load shedding. Currently, the City faces an alarming rate of load shedding, with a recent report revealing that, out of 365 days in the 2022/23 fiscal year, 317 days were marred by load shedding.

"The dire situation has led to a staggering 986 GWh of unserved energy, amounting to an estimated revenue loss of R2.5 billion for the full financial year," she said.



