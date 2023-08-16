Joburg's top prosecutor Andrew Chauke argues there's no reason to suspend him, or investigate him

Johannesburg's prosecutions head, Andrew Chauke, has urged his boss, Shamila Batohi, to "reconsider" investigating his conduct in the State's cases against Crime Intelligence boss Richard Mdluli and the Cato Manor police unit – after denying any wrongdoing.

Last week, Batohi told Chauke that she intended to write to President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday and to recommend that he consider suspending the career State advocate while he was subjected to an inquiry into his fitness to hold office.

In a letter sent to Batohi on Monday, Chauke maintained that it would be "premature and incompetent" for the National Director of Public Prosecutions to recommend that he be suspended now, as Ramaphosa had yet to institute an inquiry into his fitness to hold office.