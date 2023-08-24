Jub Jub rape case: Defence hints at plans to have charges quashed

Molemo "Jub Jub" Maarohanye's lawyer has indicated that they plan to try to have the charges against him quashed.

Maarohanye faces three counts of rape, two counts of attempted murder and one count of assault.

The case was postponed to November.

Molemo "Jub Jub" Maarohanye secured a lengthy postponement of his rape trial to explore all avenues before the trial and go through the docket.

During a brief appearance on Wednesday, his lawyer, Ntsako Baloyi, asked the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court for the postponement and hinted that the defence was trying to have the charges quashed.

Maarohanye, the star of reality show Uyajola 99, faces three counts of rape, two counts of attempted murder and one count of assault. He is out on R10 000 bail.

Prosecutor Agnes Bezuidenhout told the court that the State disclosed the contents of the docket to the defence and asked the court for a postponement so that a trial date can be set.

Bezuidenhout said the State was ready to proceed with the trial.

However, Baloyi said the defence had not properly perused the contents of the docket. Baloyi said: I ask this court to grant us a lengthy postponement to allow us to go through the docket and get proper instructions. We would also like to use the time to explore all avenues available to us, which would include making representations,. Magistrate Bettie Khumalo postponed the matter to 8 November.





