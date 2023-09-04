Judges aren't 'rubber stamps', says Mlambo – as he defends their right to question RAF settlements

Gauteng Judge President Dustan Mlambo defended an acting judge after he was attacked for refusing to rubber stamp a R3.1 million Road Accident Fund (RAF) settlement for an overachieving law student – who claimed a crash she'd suffered as a baby had left her brain damaged.

Acting Judge Zubair Khan, from Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg, came under fire from a self-described "RAF Advocates Group" on WhatsApp, after he raised concerns about the "veracity" of the car crash damages "now being alleged some 22 years later" by law student Catherine Smit.

Smit's original R206 000 claim against the RAF had ballooned to R10.3 million, after an expert concluded she may already have achieved a PhD had she not been involved in the accident as a four-month-old baby.