Jury finds Lauren Dickason guilty of murder

Compiled by Nicole McCain
  • South African woman Lauren Dickason has been found guilty of murder
  • She has been on trial for the murder of her three children in her New Zealand home.
  • The jury returned a verdict after three days of deliberations in the High Court in Christchurch.

South African doctor Lauren Dickason has been found guilty of murder in the High Court in Christchurch, New Zealand.

Dickason was accused of murder after strangling and smothering Liané, 6, and 2-year-old twins Maya and Karla on 16 September 2021 while her husband was out for dinner with colleagues. She pleaded not guilty to the charges.

According to New Zealand publication Stuff, she was convicted of three counts of murder.

Judge Cameron Mander thanked members of the jury for their service. He said the trial had been difficult and gruelling and that it had involved distressing evidence that had likely taken a toll on each juror.

The jury retired. Some members cried as they left the courtroom.

According to the New Zealand Herald, on the third day of deliberations, the jury of eight women and four men indicated they had a question and returned to court soon after.

Mander was told the group had been unable to reach a unanimous verdict and asked for instruction.

The judge said that he would accept a majority verdict at that stage of deliberations.

A majority verdict is one in which all except one juror agree. It can only happen if the jury states in court that there is no probability reaching a unanimous verdict after at least four hours of deliberation.

According to Stuff, Mander said the jury had "reached a point where it is possible for you to deliver a verdict where 11 of you agree"

"As a group, you must agree that it is not likely that you can reach a unanimous verdict, that is, all 12 of you."

The trial lasted five weeks.

The jury began deliberating on Monday after Mander provided a summary of the case.

He summarised the case for each side, saying the prosecution argued that new stressors in Dickason's life had caused her to be depressed and that her actions on the night of the alleged murders were "a reaction to the anger and frustration at her children's misbehaviour", which caused her to snap.

While Dickason was depressed, she acted out of anger and resentment towards the children, the prosecution argued, and she knew what she was doing was morally wrong.

However, the defence argued that Dickason had not fully recovered from her postpartum depression. This was exacerbated by the family's relocation to New Zealand, events of civil unrest in South Africa, Covid-19 lockdowns and Dickason going off her medication.

Dickason is in custody.


