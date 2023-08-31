JUST IN | At least 20 people dead, 43 others injured in fire at Joburg building

At least 20 people died and 43 others were injured when a fire broke out at a building in the Johannesburg CBD on Thursday morning.

Johannesburg Emergency Management Services spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said the fire that gutted the building at the corner of Albert and Delvers streets started around 01.30.

He said firefighters had evacuated the building's occupants on arrival.

Those who were injured in the blaze were transported to hospital and officials from the City of Johannesburg Disaster Management have been activated to start facilitating relief efforts for the affected.



The cause of the fire has not yet been established.