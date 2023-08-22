JUST IN | Babita Deokaran: Six accused plead guilty to murder of whistleblower

SILENCED uncovered how Babita Deokaran was murdered after flagging large-scale corruption at Tembisa Hospital.
The six men accused of murdering whistleblower Babita Deokaran pleaded guilty to her murder in the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg on Tuesday.
The plea happened on the second anniversary of Deokaran's murder.
Deokaran was killed after she blew the whistle on alleged fraud and corruption at Tembisa Hospital.
