ConCourt – except for Zondo – backs Ramaphosa's right to reverse Zuma's NPA appointments

Karyn Maughan
The Constitutional Court has ruled that President Cyril Ramaphosa had the legal right to reverse appointments made by his predecessor, Jacob Zuma.
The Constitutional Court's majority found that President Cyril Ramaphosa had the legal right to reverse the high-ranking prosecution appointments made by his predecessor, Jacob Zuma, while Chief Justice Raymond Zondo found the opposite.

Magistrate Ron Simphiwe Mncwabe and prosecutor Raymond Mathenjwa had challenged Ramaphosa's decision to reverse their appointments as Directors of Public Prosecution (DPP), which were made during Zuma's last months in office.

The Constitutional Court found that then National Prosecuting Authority head Shaun Abrahams, who had notified both officials that they had been appointed as DPPs, did not have the power to inform Mncwabe and Mathenjwa of their appointments.

It also found that Ramaphosa's decision to reverse the appointments, on the evidence, was rational and legal.

In a minority judgment, Zondo found that Abrahams was properly authorised to inform Mncwabe and Mathenjwa of their appointments, and that Ramaphosa was not legally empowered to reverse those appointments.

He said he would have ordered that both men take up their DPP positions – and that Ramaphosa pay their legal costs.

