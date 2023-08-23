1h ago

Share

Denel explosion: Western Cape NPA head declines to prosecute anyone for deadly 2018 blast

accreditation
Marvin Charles
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Rheinmetall Denel Munition (RDM) entrance.
Rheinmetall Denel Munition (RDM) entrance.
Marvin Charles/News24
  • The Director for Public Prosecutions in the Western Cape has decided not to criminally prosecute anyone for the deadly 2018 explosion at the Rheinmetall Denel Munition factory in Somerset West. 
  • It informed the families of the eight victims that were killed in the blast.
  • This after the Department of Employment and Labour recommended criminal prosecution.

The Director for Public Prosecutions (DPP) in the Western Cape has decided not to criminally prosecute anyone for the deadly 2018 explosion at the Rheinmetall Denel Munition (RDM) factory in Somerset West. 

In a letter sent to the legal representative of the families of the eight people who were killed in the blast, Western Cape DPP head, advocate Nicolette Bell, said the representations received were carefully considered.

"After a consideration of your representations, representations received from Messrs Webber Wentzel on behalf of the employer and the available evidence contained in the docket, I have decided not to institute any prosecution in the matter," she added in the letter.

RDM specialises in developing, designing and manufacturing large- and medium-calibre ammunition.

The Department of Employment and Labour established a Section 32 inquiry in May 2021 to probe the blast, which occurred in September 2018. 

Twenty-six witnesses, including technical experts, former employers and current staff and investigators, testified during the inquiry.

In its report, the inquiry detailed several contraventions, including a "failure to conduct the risk assessment when installing a new iris valve, which is deemed as the modification by the employer."

Inquiry chairperson Mphumzi Dyulete recommended criminal prosecution, saying: "The incident was caused by an act of omission of criminal nature on the part of Rheinmetall Denel Munition (Pty) Ltd, as represented by Norbert Schultze, the chief executive officer at the time of the incident".

During the inquiry, witnesses testified about structural shortcomings, defective designs, as well as unnecessary overtime, even when there were no large orders.

The witnesses revealed that the necessary risk assessment was not carried out for key plant fittings.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
denelnicolette bellcape townwestern capecrime and courts
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What's your take on President Cyril Ramaphosa's budding friendship with China's Xi Jinping?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
It's a very smart strategic alliance
20% - 273 votes
CR needs to tread carefully
26% - 368 votes
He's alienating SA from the West
54% - 757 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Don't sip this one out: News24 and Netwerk24 test water quality in SA's biggest cities

16 Aug

LISTEN | Don't sip this one out: News24 and Netwerk24 test water quality in SA's biggest cities
LISTEN | Under pressure: Lebogang Maile flies off the handle over Mashatile-linked probe

19 Aug

LISTEN | Under pressure: Lebogang Maile flies off the handle over Mashatile-linked probe
LISTEN | Between a rock and a slow place: Underwater rockfall disrupts internet in SA

16 Aug

LISTEN | Between a rock and a slow place: Underwater rockfall disrupts internet in SA
LISTEN | Zuming in and out: Jacob Zuma, walks free after over an hour in prison

14 Aug

LISTEN | Zuming in and out: Jacob Zuma, walks free after over an hour in prison
LISTEN | Bok bombshell: Injuries tear into Rugby World Cup squad but Kolisi ready to lead

11 Aug

LISTEN | Bok bombshell: Injuries tear into Rugby World Cup squad but Kolisi ready to lead
LISTEN | Forever yena: SA's Bonnie & Clyde, Magudumana and Bester, appear in court together

08 Aug

LISTEN | Forever yena: SA's Bonnie & Clyde, Magudumana and Bester, appear in court together
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.71
+0.4%
Rand - Pound
23.65
+1.1%
Rand - Euro
20.24
+0.7%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.01
+0.5%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.0%
Platinum
925.47
+0.4%
Palladium
1,279.06
+1.5%
Gold
1,904.01
+0.4%
Silver
23.79
+1.6%
Brent-ruolie
84.03
-0.5%
Top 40
68,120
+0.5%
All Share
73,689
+0.6%
Resource 10
55,392
+1.2%
Industrial 25
102,288
-0.2%
Financial 15
16,937
+0.9%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
These South African medical students aren’t waiting until they graduate to save lives

09 Aug

These South African medical students aren’t waiting until they graduate to save lives
'I can achieve anything': Official recognition of sign language brings new hope...

03 Aug

'I can achieve anything': Official recognition of sign language brings new hope for the deaf
Hero Joburg businessman acts swiftly to save neighbours after warehouse blaze...

29 Jul

Hero Joburg businessman acts swiftly to save neighbours after warehouse blaze threatens homes
Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day

18 Jul

Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Evolve and collaborate: How transformation can be made easier in business

21 Aug

Evolve and collaborate: How transformation can be made easier in business
Absa Money Makeover: Financial independence needs a plan

21 Aug

Absa Money Makeover: Financial independence needs a plan
Protecting your future retirement savings in a 'Two Pot' world

17 Aug

Protecting your future retirement savings in a 'Two Pot' world
MultiChoice launches DStv Stream, your newly renovated home of entertainment

14 Aug

MultiChoice launches DStv Stream, your newly renovated home of entertainment
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23235.2) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo