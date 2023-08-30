JUST IN | Gun found at Meyiwa murder accused's home fired bullet found at crime scene, court hears

A bullet found at the crime scene where former Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa was shot and killed was fired from a gun found in the home of one of the accused.

This was revealed by ballistics expert Lieutenant-Colonel Christian Mangena in the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria on Wednesday, where five men are on trial for the soccer star's murder.

He testified test bullets fired from a 9mm parabellum pistol belonging to Mthobisi Prince Mncube, one of the five accused, matched the bullet found at the Vosloorus home where Meyiwa was shot dead on 26 October 2014.

Mangena said the ammunition found with the firearm at Mncube's rented room in Malvern, Johannesburg, was the same make that was used to kill Meyiwa.

More to follow.