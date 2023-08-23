JUST IN | Two dead, four injured in fire at special school in Pretoria

Two people died in a fire at a special school in Atteridgeville.
Two people have died in a fire at a special school in Atteridgeville, Pretoria.
Tshwane Emergency Services spokesperson William Mabaso told News24 on Wednesday afternoon that the two people died in the fire at Zodwa Special School.
It's unclear whether the deceased were pupils or school employees.
Mabaso said four people were taken to hospital for medical treatment.
This is a developing story.
