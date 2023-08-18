Two men shot dead in suspected taxi-related incident in Boksburg

Two men were killed in a suspected taxi-related drive-by shooting in Ekurhuleni on Friday.

The incident happened just after midday in Jet Park, Boksburg and was captured by CCTV cameras outside Industrial Village Jet Park.

Gauteng police spokesperson, Colonel Mavela Masondo, said the two men were sitting in a car when they were shot through the window.

It is believed that the incident is taxi-related, because there was a taxi industry meeting earlier that day at a venue not far from the crime scene.

In the video from the scene, a man in an orange reflective jacket can be seen speaking to someone in a white Toyota Corolla and seemingly giving them directions. While the guard is busy talking, a white sedan stops next to the Corolla, and all of a sudden, the man in the reflective jacket starts running.

A man walking next to the Corolla starts running and a bakkie behind the sedan makes a U-turn.

More to follow.




