Justice department's toxic dysfunctionality laid bare in axed DDG's legal claim – but will she win?

Dr Gabriella la Foy spent five of her seven years as a Constitutional Development Deputy Director-General (DDG) on suspension for largely repudiated charges, before being fired – and her resultant litigation has exposed evidence of toxic dysfunctionality in the justice department.

It remains to be seen, however, whether La Foy will win her claim for compensation of R4 million (reduced from her initial R9 million demand) from the department, which she accuses of unfair discrimination and harassment.

Using the provisions of the Employment Equity Act, Cambridge law graduate La Foy argues that she was subjected to a hostile work environment by the justice department, which in turn contends that she was unreasonably seeking "special treatment" for the branch she headed.