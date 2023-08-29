Kenny Kunene uses Joburg council to speak about champagne party, despite not being asked about it

Kenny Kunene spoke about his opulent Women's Day party at the Johannesburg council, despite not being asked about it.

He has received criticism over the event after he was seen toasting the event with expensive French Champagne.

Kunene wore to council the same R15 000 MCM x Crocs he wore at the party.

City of Johannesburg Transport MMC Kenny Kunene has addressed his now infamous Women's Day party during Tuesday's 21st extraordinary sitting of the council.

The council will sit for three days this month as it was not held last month to accommodate councillors who are going to Russia.

Kunene has been widely criticised for the bash because of the opulence displayed.

Last week, he invited the lowest-paid female municipal employees to his department and bought them each R700 bottles of Moët & Chandon Champagne, Hennesy cognac, Johnny Walker whisky, and other drinks.

The backlash was due to the City's poor financial situation and inability to provide services to residents, but still hosting a lavish bash to celebrate the department.

In response, Kunene said he and his wife paid for the alcohol and entertainment, not the City.

On Tuesday, he had on the same MCM x Crocs he wore at the party. They retail for R15 000.

However, he ditched the shorts for formal trousers.

Our celebrations continue with Bongi Mthombeni serenading our special guests today. MMC @Kenny_T_Kunene has invited technicians, road construction workers, bus operators cleaners and support staff in the Department #WomensMonth #OperationRestore #KKatWork pic.twitter.com/Ezz5gzXL9D — Office of the MMC: Transport (@MMCKennyKunene) August 25, 2023

The agenda for the day was a response to questions set by councillors while the motions will be dealt with in the afternoon.

One of the councillors asked Kunene about the dangers of unregulated scholar transport, to which he said: "I held a function that honoured and celebrated women. Post that celebration, I celebrated in my own way - the Kenny Kunene way," before he was cut off and asked to answer the question.

"We are aware of the operators of scholar transport - we will engage them," he responded.

Another councillor asked Kunene about vehicles purchased by the City in 2010, which are alleged to be gathering dust.

In response, he said:

In 2010 - you are taking me back down memory lane to the days of ZAR and the sushi parties.

Kunene has the moniker of sushi king after he threw several lavish parties at his nightclub ZAR, known as sushi parties, where semi-naked women were used as sushi platters for guests to eat from.

Again, he was called to answer the question.

"If they are gathering dust, then I'll clean them up - if there is anything to implement, I'll implement," Kunene said.

The EFF councillor, who asked the question, responded that as the Government of Local Unity, the name given to the ANC, EFF, and Patriotic Alliance coalition, "we expect answers", but said he would indulge Kunene.

"Thanks, I'm an effective MMC - I'll call you," Kunene responded.