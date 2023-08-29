1h ago

Share

Kenny Kunene uses Joburg council to speak about champagne party, despite not being asked about it

accreditation
Alex Patrick
Screengrab from the video of Kenny Kunene toasting women with French champagne.
Screengrab from the video of Kenny Kunene toasting women with French champagne.
Leah Knott
  • Kenny Kunene spoke about his opulent Women's Day party at the Johannesburg council, despite not being asked about it.
  • He has received criticism over the event after he was seen toasting the event with expensive French Champagne. 
  • Kunene wore to council the same R15 000 MCM x Crocs he wore at the party.

City of Johannesburg Transport MMC Kenny Kunene has addressed his now infamous Women's Day party during Tuesday's 21st extraordinary sitting of the council.

The council will sit for three days this month as it was not held last month to accommodate councillors who are going to Russia.

Kunene has been widely criticised for the bash because of the opulence displayed. 

Last week, he invited the lowest-paid female municipal employees to his department and bought them each R700 bottles of Moët & Chandon Champagne, Hennesy cognac, Johnny Walker whisky, and other drinks.

READ | 'Satan! Leave me alone,' Kunene tells critics after French champagne toast at Women's Day bash

The backlash was due to the City's poor financial situation and inability to provide services to residents, but still hosting a lavish bash to celebrate the department.

In response, Kunene said he and his wife paid for the alcohol and entertainment, not the City.

On Tuesday, he had on the same MCM x Crocs he wore at the party. They retail for R15 000. 

However, he ditched the shorts for formal trousers.

The agenda for the day was a response to questions set by councillors while the motions will be dealt with in the afternoon.

One of the councillors asked Kunene about the dangers of unregulated scholar transport, to which he said: "I held a function that honoured and celebrated women. Post that celebration, I celebrated in my own way - the Kenny Kunene way," before he was cut off and asked to answer the question.

"We are aware of the operators of scholar transport - we will engage them," he responded.

Another councillor asked Kunene about vehicles purchased by the City in 2010, which are alleged to be gathering dust. 

In response, he said:

In 2010 - you are taking me back down memory lane to the days of ZAR and the sushi parties.

Kunene has the moniker of sushi king after he threw several lavish parties at his nightclub ZAR, known as sushi parties, where semi-naked women were used as sushi platters for guests to eat from.

ALSO READ |  ActionSA blames DA for its withdrawal of motion of no confidence in Joburg mayor

Again, he was called to answer the question.

"If they are gathering dust, then I'll clean them up - if there is anything to implement, I'll implement," Kunene said.

The EFF councillor, who asked the question, responded that as the Government of Local Unity, the name given to the ANC, EFF, and Patriotic Alliance coalition, "we expect answers", but said he would indulge Kunene.

"Thanks, I'm an effective MMC - I'll call you," Kunene responded.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
city of johannesburgkenny kunenegautengjohannesburgpolitics
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Are you behind the plan by BRICS Bank to decrease the reliance on the dollar for international trade?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, elevate local currencies
51% - 3565 votes
No, US dollar rules globally
49% - 3396 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Expensive taste or poor form? Kenny Kunene and his French champagne cheapen JRA event

3h ago

LISTEN | Expensive taste or poor form? Kenny Kunene and his French champagne cheapen JRA event
LISTEN | Don't sip this one out: News24 and Netwerk24 test water quality in SA's biggest cities

28 Aug

LISTEN | Don't sip this one out: News24 and Netwerk24 test water quality in SA's biggest cities
LISTEN | 'He led from the front': Former colleagues remember 'gentle giant' Derek Watts

24 Aug

LISTEN | 'He led from the front': Former colleagues remember 'gentle giant' Derek Watts
LISTEN | Under pressure: Lebogang Maile flies off the handle over Mashatile-linked probe

19 Aug

LISTEN | Under pressure: Lebogang Maile flies off the handle over Mashatile-linked probe
LISTEN | Between a rock and a slow place: Underwater rockfall disrupts internet in SA

16 Aug

LISTEN | Between a rock and a slow place: Underwater rockfall disrupts internet in SA
LISTEN | Zuming in and out: Jacob Zuma, walks free after over an hour in prison

14 Aug

LISTEN | Zuming in and out: Jacob Zuma, walks free after over an hour in prison
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.49
+0.5%
Rand - Pound
23.28
+0.6%
Rand - Euro
20.05
+0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.93
+0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.3%
Platinum
979.71
+1.6%
Palladium
1,240.53
-0.8%
Gold
1,933.73
+0.7%
Silver
24.75
+2.1%
Brent Crude
84.42
-0.1%
Top 40
69,237
-0.2%
All Share
74,934
-0.2%
Resource 10
56,937
-0.7%
Industrial 25
103,464
+0.3%
Financial 15
17,164
-0.3%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
These South African medical students aren’t waiting until they graduate to save lives

09 Aug

These South African medical students aren’t waiting until they graduate to save lives
'I can achieve anything': Official recognition of sign language brings new hope...

03 Aug

'I can achieve anything': Official recognition of sign language brings new hope for the deaf
Hero Joburg businessman acts swiftly to save neighbours after warehouse blaze...

29 Jul

Hero Joburg businessman acts swiftly to save neighbours after warehouse blaze threatens homes
Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day

18 Jul

Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Evolve and collaborate: How transformation can be made easier in business

21 Aug

Evolve and collaborate: How transformation can be made easier in business
Absa Money Makeover: Financial independence needs a plan

21 Aug

Absa Money Makeover: Financial independence needs a plan
Protecting your future retirement savings in a 'Two Pot' world

17 Aug

Protecting your future retirement savings in a 'Two Pot' world
MultiChoice launches DStv Stream, your newly renovated home of entertainment

14 Aug

MultiChoice launches DStv Stream, your newly renovated home of entertainment
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23240.12) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo