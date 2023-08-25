20m ago

Kimberley cop murders: Accused 'had several brushes with the law', sent for psychiatric evaluation

Cebelihle Bhengu
  • The man accused of killing two Kimberley Flying Squad officers will be sent for a psychiatric evaluation.
  • Constable Okaetse Mandindi and Sergeant Kedimetse Masilo were tracing a stolen car when Daniel Wilfred Alberts allegedly shot them dead.
  • Police Minister Bheki Cele revealed that Alberts had previously been arrested for other crimes.

The man accused of killing two Kimberly Flying Squad officers while they were in the line of duty will be sent for a psychiatric evaluation.

It has also come to light that Daniel Wilfred Alberts, 38, had previously been arrested for other crimes.

Alberts appeared in the Kimberley Magistrate's Court on Thursday on two counts of murder, three of robbery with aggravating circumstances, one of motor vehicle theft and one of theft. 

The Flying Squad officers, Constable Okaetse Mandindi and Sergeant Kedimetse Masilo, were in the process of tracing a stolen vehicle en route to Bloemfontein on Tuesday when Alberts allegedly shot them dead. 

Northern Cape National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Mojalefa Senokoatsane said Alberts declined to apply for bail. 

He will remain in custody until his next court appearance on 5 October. It will be a virtual appearance.

Senokoatsane said Alberts would undergo a psychiatric evaluation.

"He will be sent for a psychiatric evaluation, and the report will be provided to the court after he indicated to the court that he had been admitted to several psychiatric facilities."

Masilo and Mandindi served in the SAPS for 16 and 11 years, respectively. 

On Wednesday, the police's top brass, including Police Minister Bheki Cele, visited the officers' families.

Minister Bheki Cele comforting families of the sla
Minister Bheki Cele comforting families of the slain police officers.

Comforting the families, Cele said it was painful when hard-working officers who dedicate their lives to keep their communities safe are brutally killed by "ruthless thugs".

"Even more painful is a case where a suspect has been previously arrested by the police for various other crimes. This suspect had no business being out in society as he had several brushes with the law in other parts of the country and should have been behind bars.

"Unfortunately, the arrest of this criminal won't bring back our officers," he said.

National police commissioner General Fannie Masemola said the police would get justice for the families.

"The killing of these members happens a week before the commemoration of 34 members who died in the line of duty in the 2022/2023 financial year. We will work hard to secure a watertight case that will result in a lengthy conviction for this perpetrator," he said.


