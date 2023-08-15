KZN police arrest man for Umlazi mass killing

KwaZulu-Natal police arrested a man at a Durban shopping mall on Sunday in connection with seven murders and one attempted murder at Umlazi Q Section, south of Durban, at the weekend.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said: "A multi-disciplinary team comprising officers from the Serious and Violent Crimes Murder and Robbery Unit, Provincial Stabilisation Team, Phoenix Trio Task Team and Crime Intelligence, operationalised intelligence followed leads in the Umbumbulu, Umlazi, Empandwini and Pitela areas."

The man is expected to make his first court appearance in the Umlazi Magistrate's Court on Tuesday.

Reports indicate that one injured person is in hospital, according to Netshiunda.

The search for at least three other suspects continues.



