KZN police arrest two men in possession of drugs worth R3m

Two people were arrested in Durban after being caught with drugs valued at more than R3 million and will face charges related to drug possession and dealing.

KwaZulu-Natal police said the two men were arrested on Tuesday, during two separate incidents, by the members of the Provincial Organised Crime Unit.

Police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said they received intelligence about a man who was selling drugs. The man was spotted in Umbilo, and upon searching his vehicle, police found 900 heroin capsules.

"Follow-up investigations led the police to the suspect's house on Sphiwe Zuma Avenue, where more heroin capsules and powder were found. The recovered drugs are estimated to be worth R2 million," said Netshiunda.

The 34-year-old man was arrested and charged with possession and dealing drugs as well as being in the country illegally.

Netshiunda said that, in another drug bust, a 38-year-old man was arrested in Berea after he was found in possession of heroin powder.

Further investigation led police to the man's apartment on Riley Road in Essenwood, where a search was conducted and more heroin powder, worth approximately R1 million, was found.

The two men are due to appear in the Durban Magistrate's Court on Wednesday.