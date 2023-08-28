KZN security guard accused of killing crèche boss, assistant, abandons bail bid

A 60-year-old security guard from KwaZulu-Natal, who is accused of killing his 71-year-old boss and her 61-year-old assistant, has abandoned his bail bid.

Thokozani Mhlongo made his second appearance in the Umbumbulu Magistrate's Court on Monday.

He was arrested last weekend after the bodies of Zanele Doris Mbuso, 61, and Moni Sophia Xulu, 81, were discovered in a shallow grave next to a crèche.

A 60-year-old security guard accused of killing two elderly women in KwaZulu-Natal has abandoned his bail bid.



Ethembeni crèche owner Moni Sophia Xulu, 71, and her assistant, Zanele Doris Mbuso, 61, were reported missing on Women's Day.

They were last seen entering an e-hailing car outside the crèche in Durban.

Their bodies were recovered about a week later from a shallow grave next to the crèche.

The motive for their killing is unclear but Thokozani Mhlongo, who worked for Xulu as a security guard, faces two counts of murder.

On Monday, he made his second appearance before Magistrate T Lembede in the Umbumbulu Magistrate's Court.

Mhlongo abandoned his bid for bail via his legal aid attorney.

Prosecutor Nolwazi Jele called for an adjournment of proceedings, saying: "The post-mortem reports and witness statements are still outstanding in the matter."



The court was packed with mostly women and crèche owners from Umgababa and surrounding areas.

Xulu's grandson, Menzi, expressed his gratitude to sympathisers who joined their family in court.



He said:

It is pleasing to note that the accused has abandoned bail because he does not deserve to be outside. However, we are aware that there are still some community members who want him out so they can make him account for his actions.

Xulu added they were still looking for answers to why his grandmother and Mbuso were attacked and killed.



Ward councillor Arthur Mgobhozi addressed those who gathered outside court, calling on the State to thoroughly investigate the case.



"We need the police to make an example of the accused if he is found guilty. Our elders were killed in an inhumane and callous manner," he said.

The case was postponed to 27 September.



