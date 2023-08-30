35m ago

Lamola tables NPA Amendment Bill in Parliament, seeking to make ID permanent unit within NPA

Cebelihle Bhengu
Justice and Correctional Services minister Ronald Lamola.
Brenton Geach, Gallo Images
  • Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola has tabled the NPA Amendment Bill before Parliament.
  • Cabinet approved the submission of the bill to Parliament last week.
  • The bill seeks to make the Investigative Directorate a permanent unit within the National Prosecuting Authority.

Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola has tabled the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) Amendment Bill before Parliament to establish the Investigative Directorate Against Corruption. 

If the bill passes, the entity would function permanently within the NPA.

Lamola's spokesperson Chrispin Phiri said the move comes after Cabinet approved the amendment bill last week.

The Department of Justice and Constitutional Development has said the bill is a "crucial step in strengthening South Africa's anti-corruption efforts". 

The department said in a statement on Tuesday:

The bill is a significant step towards enhancing the NPA's independence and ability to prosecute high-level crimes. It creates a specialised entity within the NPA, staffed with trained individuals who enjoy the requisite level of independence, resources and security of tenure to tackle corruption head-on.

President Cyril Ramaphosa established the Investigative Directorate (ID) in March 2019 to probe corruption-related crimes exposed before the State Capture Commission and other commissions. 

Phiri said among the significant strides made by the ID since 2019 was its contribution to the recovery of R2.5 billion which was paid into the Criminal Assets Recovery Account.

The amendment bill, which was published on Tuesday, states that the Investigative Directorate Against Corruption will investigate serious, high-profile and complex corruption or commercial and financial crimes arising from commissions of inquiry, and cases referred by the National Director of Public Prosecutions in line with section 28 (1)(b) of the National Prosecuting Act; and institute criminal proceedings relating to these offences.

The ID has been hailed as resembling the Scorpions, a former anti-corruption unit in the NPA, in which prosecutors, investigators and forensic experts worked as part of a single unit. 

Asked about the significance of the bill in strengthening the fight against corruption, Glynnis Breytenbach, a former senior prosecutor in the NPA during the Scorpions and now a DA MP, told News24 that she did not believe it was the answer because it does not meet the Constitutional Court requirements set out in the Glenister Judgments

"It does not have the requisite independence nor the security of tenure," Breytenbach said. 


