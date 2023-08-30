48m ago

Last remaining opposition leaders removed from Joburg council

Alex Patrick
The leading government in Johannesburg voted to remove the chair of Section 79 Public Safety Committee, councillor Solomon Maila.
  • The Johannesburg council removed two committee chairpersons.
  • The motions were put forward a month ago.
  • It was heard on Wednesday, after motions against the City's leadership were withdrawn.

The Johannesburg council voted in favour of motions of no confidence (MoNC) in the chairperson of the gender, youth and people with disabilities committee, Nakita Dellwaria, and the chairperson of the public safety committee, Solomon Maila.

Both are members of the DA.

They were the only remaining opposition members heading up committees in the council.

The motions were heard on Wednesday, day two of the 21st Extraordinary Sitting of Council.

On Tuesday, the council withdrew MoNCs in the mayor, Kabelo Gwamanda, the whip of council, Sithembiso Zungu, and two motions against the speaker, Colleen Makhubele.

The unofficial reason for the withdrawals was that the DA-ActionSA coalition did not have the numbers to remove the leaders after the Patriotic Alliance chose to stay with the Government of Local Unity (GLU), the name given to the ANC-EFF alliance.

Also, the DA believes the constant revolution in government in Johannesburg has caused so much instability that it has affected the running of the City.

On Wednesday, the ANC's Ian Nonkumbi, who proposed the motion on Dellwaria, said she had failed in her duties.

This was the third time the motion had been tabled.

In response, the DA's Eleanor Huggett said Dellwaria's achievements were already on record.

A member of the GLU shouted: "You may as well leave the chamber."

The official count was 132 votes in favour of removal, 69 votes against, and 46 abstaining.

In the morning, during the usual back-and-forth of the unruly council, the ANC's Mpho Sesedinyane asked Makhubele why Maila was sitting with his party as he "has not been voted out yet".

Despite being a member of the opposition, as committee chair, he is required to sit with the committee's leadership.

The speaker ordered him to sit in his proper position. Instead of going to his seat, he chose to leave the house.

The ANC's Teboho Marumo proposed the MoNC because Maila had "failed to ensure the committee holds the department to account. As a result, we are experiencing horrible things like fires in informal settlements".

To this, the DA's Michael Sun asked: "I want to know which fire councillor Maila started?"

As there was no consensus on removing Maila, a debate ensued.

Nonkombi said the committee didn't want "lazy people".

A point of order was raised on calling the councillor "lazy".

The speaker said she did not believe "lazy" was an insult.

Maila is an ex-policeman and has knowledge of crime and security.

A member of the FF Plus, who was not on the schedule, said the public safety committee was one of the best run in the council.

"He is an ex-cop… it is the biggest disgrace to remove him just because of political gain."

The DA's Carlos da Rocha said Maila had impressed with his knowledge and experience of the law and law enforcement.

Da Rocha added: 

He was not scared to hold officials to account. He made a point to advise the MMC [of Public Safety] to avail himself at every meeting.

He said the councillor was trying to reinstate the Integrated Intelligence Operations Centre (IIOC) cameras - only 17 of 400 are working - "after the last MMC and chair allowed the IIOC to collapse totally".

"[Maila] was asking for reports on corruption when 5 000 R4 rifle bullets [were on sale]. He was demanding reports of fleets of cars that were being misused.

"We cannot say this admin has anyone of more experience to replace the chair with."

The council voted to remove Maila, with 133 votes for the motion, 68 votes against, and 42 abstentions.


