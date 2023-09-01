Late Limpopo tycoon’s widow not opposing exhumation of his body, but wants own pathologist

The widow of late Limpopo business tycoon Theo Mphosi says she has decided not to oppose his sister's application for the urgent exhumation of his body, despite claiming her motivation for seeking further investigation into his cause of death was questionable.

In court papers filed at the Limpopo High Court in Polokwane, Nchadi Mphosi admitted she and Mphosi's father, Sidipa, had initially wanted to oppose Moditswi Cindrella Ramokoto's disinterment application.

However, "in view of the serious nature of the allegations made in [Ramokoto's] founding affidavit, we … will not oppose the relief sought in the application", she said.