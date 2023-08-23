Lies and forgery: Six paramedics arrested for academic fraud after securing work with false matric

Six paramedics appeared in the Zwelitsha Magistrate's Court for fraud, forgery and uttering.

They stand accused of duping the Eastern Cape Department of Health into recruiting them using fake matric certificates.

The accused were released on R5 000 bail each.

The Eastern Cape Department of Health has welcomed the arrest of six paramedics for alleged academic fraud, describing the arrests as an effort to promote clean and good governance.



The six, who the Hawks arrested on Monday, stand accused of securing their positions by submitting fraudulent matric certificates.

Palesa Molekane, 46; Nonceba Mpelwane, 54; Ntombizodwa Sibidla, 43; Lebuhang Raisa-Busakwe, 47; Sicelo Sonjica, 49; and Sempe Mohare, 42 appeared at the Zwelitsha Magistrate's Court on Tuesday on charges of fraud, forgery and uttering.

They were released on R5 000 bail each, and their case was remanded to 11 September.

The case will be transferred to the East London Magistrate's Court for trial arrangement.

The accused work for the Joe Gqabi Emergency Medical Services (EMS).

Eastern Cape Health MEC Nomakhosazana Meth said the department welcomes any move that promotes good and clean governance.

"The department will cooperate with any investigation that seeks to strengthen the integrity of the services that we render to the people of the Eastern Cape," Meth said.

The six employees responded to a recruitment advertisement on 10 December 2014, when the department embarked on a drive to fill 730 vacant EMS positions in all districts in the province.

The department said five of the six accused were still in its employ, with the sixth suspect having resigned in 2022.

Hawks spokesperson Warrant Officer Ndiphiwe Mhlakuvana said the requirements for the position included a Grade 12 certificate or equivalent qualification.

Mhlakuvana said the six officials started in their positions on 8 April 2015.

"On 24 March 2022, the officials were requested to submit their original certificates, and the officials allegedly failed to submit the certificates. The department embarked on verification of qualifications [and] their Grade 12 certificates were declared fraudulent. The matter was referred to the Hawks for investigation," said Mhlakuvana.



The investigation found that the department lost about R7.9 million in salaries paid out to the suspects since April 2015.



