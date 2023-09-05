15m ago

Lights and wifi to stay on for some Nelson Mandela Bay residents during load shedding

Candice Bezuidenhout
Officials from the Electricity and Energy Directorate, Humphrey Mthimkhulu, Luvuyo Magalela and Zanele Sikawuti with ward councillor, Renaldo Gouws are seen at the launch of the project on Monday.
  • Nelson Mandela Bay residents will now have limited electricity during load shedding.
  • This will keep their lights and TVs on, and residents will be able to charge their devices.
  • This is part of a load-curtailment pilot project launched in the city on Monday.

Nelson Mandela Bay will be the first municipality to roll out a pilot load-curtailment project to allow residents some relief from load shedding.

Joining Eskom in the rollout of a load-limiting system being tested in Gauteng, a pilot load-curtailment project was launched in Gqeberha on Monday, making the metro the first council to introduce the limited electricity programme.

This means that some residents can now switch on their lights and use their wifi and wall sockets to charge their devices during load shedding. 

Smart electricity meters have been installed in 125 households in South End, Gqeberha, and the pilot project will run for three months.

However, residents are warned that if they use too much electricity during these times, they will be shut off immediately.

READ | End of load shedding 'within horizon': Ramokgopa

During the launch, the City's mayoral committee member for electricity and energy, Zanele Sikawuti, said the smart meters were supported by sophisticated new technology that would allow the municipality to monitor residents' electricity usage and automatically turn off those who are non-compliant.

Sikawuti said:

It is important that we make it clear that the project is about cushioning our people from a total shutdown during load shedding, instead they will have a limited electricity supply.

She added that the metro's electricity demand was generally in the vicinity of 650 megawatts and each household in the metro had a maximum electricity demand of 18.4 kilowatts.

This project will reduce the demand per household to 4.6 kilowatts.

"The project seeks to address the energy crisis faced by the country while allowing residents to still have minimal access to electricity during load shedding. Consumers will receive bulk SMSes to advise them to switch off the high electricity consuming appliances, including geysers, stoves, pool pumps, air-conditioners and washing machines. The message is very clear: You reduce your load to stay on," she said.

Notifications will alert customers to switch off major appliances and if they don't comply, the smart meter will trip up to five times. Failure to reduce again will lead to the meter switching off for the duration of the load-shedding period.

Executive director of the metro's electricity and energy directorate, Luvuyo Magalela, said if the pilot project was a success, it would open several doors for the City to obtain funding for further rollouts across the metro.

"This way we can eliminate the complete darkness that leads to theft and vandalism. We can improve our revenue collection... there will be a reduction in non-technical losses and service delivery will be improved," he said.

Parts of the metro, such as Kariega, Soweto-on-Sea, KwaZakhele, New Brighton, Motherwell and the northern areas were also set to benefit from this project.


