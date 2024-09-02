02 Sep

Share

Lights back on in Nelson Mandela Bay as repairs to major powerline concluded

accreditation
Nicole McCain
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Eskom staff work on electricity pylons that collapsed. (Phill Magakoe/Gallo Images)
Eskom staff work on electricity pylons that collapsed. (Phill Magakoe/Gallo Images)
  • Repairs to four damaged pylons in Nelson Mandela Bay have been completed.
  • Electricity was restored to multiple suburbs on Sunday.
  • The network was damaged by severe weather last month.

Power has been restored to homes in Nelson Mandela Bay, after severe weather caused a widespread outage in August.

All residents were reconnected on Sunday, according to the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality.

The fault on the 132kV overhead line, caused by gale force winds on 23 August 2024, resulted in the collapse of four pylons and affected the electrical supply from the Summerstrand and Arlington substations.

An assessment of the damage showed that it would take two weeks to restore electricity, but the estimate was later revised to seven days.

"We are pleased to announce that Eskom and the contractor successfully completed all the work on target, and all customers were reconnected to the network on 1 September 2024," the municipality said.

"While there are still some teething problems following the restoration of supply on 31 August, these were anticipated due to the prolonged outage and complexity of the restoration efforts."

READ | Over R1bn needed to fix Nelson Mandela Bay electricity issues after collapse of towers - Ramokgopa

News24 previously reported that Electricity and Energy Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa said more than R1 billion was needed over five years to stabilise the metro's electricity issues.

Last week, Ramokgopa assessed the four 132 kV overhead transmission towers that were completely crippled by inclement weather.

The damaged towers had already been earmarked for replacement during the current financial year due to damage caused by rust and corrosion because of their proximity to the ocean.

However, the structures folded before they could be replaced.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
Who we choose to trust can have a profound impact on our lives. Join thousands of devoted South Africans who look to News24 to bring them news they can trust every day. As we celebrate 25 years, become a News24 subscriber as we strive to keep you informed, inspired and empowered.
Join News24 today
Related Links
CCTV cameras worth millions in storage amid increasing kidnappings in Nelson Mandela Bay
Gqeberha businesses save frail residents from power outage after transmission towers collapse
Nelson Mandela Bay adds smart technology to its arsenal as it cracks down on surging crime
Read more on:
nelson mandela bay municipalityeastern capegqeberhaservice deliveryelectricity
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
How do you see the upcoming home leg of the Rugby Championship going for the Springboks against the All Blacks?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
2-0 to the Springboks ... It's our time!
47% - 2430 votes
1-1 .. You can never count out the All Blacks.
47% - 2446 votes
2-0 to the All Blacks ... They will turn it on!
6% - 328 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Brand New Adults: From policies to funeral realities, how are y'all doing over there?

21 Aug

PODCAST | Brand New Adults: From policies to funeral realities, how are y'all doing over there?
PODCAST | RealiTea Recap: Dee and Khutso's inside look at Married At First Sight Mzansi

16 Aug

PODCAST | RealiTea Recap: Dee and Khutso's inside look at Married At First Sight Mzansi
PODCAST | Brand New Adults: Lasizwe and Chrizelda talk about what it takes to live within your means

07 Aug

PODCAST | Brand New Adults: Lasizwe and Chrizelda talk about what it takes to live within your means
PODCAST | Wine Life: Episode One - The Grey Area with Dan Colombo of Colombo Wines

01 Aug

PODCAST | Wine Life: Episode One - The Grey Area with Dan Colombo of Colombo Wines
PODCAST | RealiTea Recap: Can viewers learn something from Thami and Zithobile's sexual...

19 Jul

PODCAST | RealiTea Recap: Can viewers learn something from Thami and Zithobile's sexual incompatibility?
PODCAST | RealiTea Recap: Nonku to Mel? Fan favour flips in Ultimate Girls Trip SA

15 Jul

PODCAST | RealiTea Recap: Nonku to Mel? Fan favour flips in Ultimate Girls Trip SA
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.95
+0.1%
Rand - Pound
23.54
+0.1%
Rand - Euro
19.84
+0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.04
+0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.2%
Platinum
901.75
-0.3%
Palladium
930.50
-0.6%
Gold
2,483.07
-0.4%
Silver
27.89
-0.5%
Brent Crude
73.75
-5.1%
Top 40
74,465
-0.5%
ALSI
81,855
-0.4%
RESI 10
53,838
-0.8%
INDI 25
112,161
-0.4%
FINI 15
20,536
-0.3%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Mpumalanga farmer transforms accident payout into water lifeline for community

01 Sep

Mpumalanga farmer transforms accident payout into water lifeline for community
Starstruck Bayanda Walaza's journey from admiring idols to competing alongside them

13 Aug

Starstruck Bayanda Walaza's journey from admiring idols to competing alongside them
WATCH | From stride to stride: How a chance 'Hello, my friend!' sparked a viral...

16 Jul

WATCH | From stride to stride: How a chance 'Hello, my friend!' sparked a viral running duo
Great Gatsby: Bar in Cape Town feeds 120 patrons with 63kg sub

30 Jun

Great Gatsby: Bar in Cape Town feeds 120 patrons with 63kg sub
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Brand Story
PODCAST | Wise Up Episode 1: Tackling the Debt Dilemma with Experian's Ans Gerber

57m ago

PODCAST | Wise Up Episode 1: Tackling the Debt Dilemma with Experian's Ans Gerber
Money Heroes Episode 8: All you need to know about medical aid

22 Aug

Money Heroes Episode 8: All you need to know about medical aid
Find out what you missed at the Brutal Fruit ‘Phones Down Glasses Up’ picnic

20 Aug

Find out what you missed at the Brutal Fruit ‘Phones Down Glasses Up’ picnic
WATCH | National Arts Festival and Rhodes Uni reflect on decades of collaboration

19 Aug

WATCH | National Arts Festival and Rhodes Uni reflect on decades of collaboration
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2024 (3.0.24207.14) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo