Limpopo residents feel safest in SA walking alone outside, day or night - StatsSA

The Victims of Crime Survey released by Statistician-General Risenga Maluleke found Limpopo residents felt the safest walking alone during the day and at night.

Of those surveyed nationally, respondents from Limpopo also had the most trust in their neighbours.

Housebreaking and theft of personal property were crimes that most affected those who participated.

Limpopo residents feel the safest of all South Africans while walking alone on the streets of their neighbourhoods during the day and at night, according to the latest findings of the Victims of Crime Survey.

On Thursday, Statistician-General Risenga Maluleke released a report of the latest findings on how households and people experienced crime in 2022/23.

Of those who took part in the survey, Limpopo recorded the highest proportion of people who felt safe walking alone during the day and when it was dark, followed by the Northern Cape and Free State.

The Western Cape recorded the highest proportion of people who felt unsafe walking alone during the day, followed by Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.

The report found Mpumalanga recorded the highest proportion of people who felt unsafe walking alone at night, followed by Gauteng and the Free State.

People in Limpopo also had more trust in their neighbours.

The report showed Limpopo had the highest proportion of households that trusted their neighbours enough to let them look after their children for more than an hour, followed by the North West and Free State.

READ | Crime stats: More women and police officers murdered between April and June

Gauteng has the smallest proportion of households that trusted their neighbours enough to let them look after their children for more than an hour.

Housebreaking/burglary was consistently the most common crime experienced by households in South Africa, according to the survey, while theft of personal property remained the most common crime experienced by individuals.

Maluleke said they surveyed victims of crime to explore public perception of safety.

He made a disclaimer right at the beginning of his presentation that their numbers could be different from those released by the police as their collection of data differed.

"We are complementing the work that SAPS [SA Police Service] do from the administrative records. Police go on all reported incidents, and with us, we go to the households and hear what they say," Maluleke added.

He said the survey focused on housebreaking, house robbery, murder, sexual offences, assault, and deliberate damaging of dwellings.

Maluleke added in 2022/23, an estimated 1.6 million incidents of housebreaking occurred, affecting 1.1 million households in South Africa.

"The number of affected households represents 5.7% of all households in the country. About 51% [51.4%] of households that experienced housebreaking reported some or all incidents to the police.

An estimated 238 000 incidences of home robberies occurred, affecting 195 000 households in the same period.

On assault, Maluleke said 68 000 households experienced assault in a total of 85 000 incidents in the past 12 months.

"Weapons were used in some of the incidents of assault. The households reported that the weapon that was mainly used during the incidents of assault was a knife.

"An estimated 28% of households reported that the perpetrators of assault were a relative/other household member," he added.

How safe is your neighbourhood? Find out by using News24's CrimeCheck

According to the survey's findings, males were more likely to experience assault than females.

It also found people who were divorced were more likely to experience assault, followed by those who were single.

The Northern Cape had the highest proportion of people who experienced assault, while KwaZulu-Natal had the smallest.



