Limpopo security officer accused of killing wife's family still on the run

Cebelihle Bhengu
Limpopo police are searching for a security guard who allegedly shot and killed his wife's cousin and sister.
  • Police in Limpopo are searching for a man who allegedly shot and killed his wife's sister and cousin in their Makgophong Village home on Saturday. 
  • Police spokesperson Malesela Ledwaba said the man and his wife were estranged. The wife had moved back to her family home. 
  • Police are investigating two cases of murder and two of attempted murder.

Limpopo police are searching for a security officer who allegedly gunned down his wife's cousin and sister at the weekend.

According to spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba, the husband allegedly attacked his wife's family in their vehicle in Makgophong Village on Saturday evening.

Police officers and emergency medical services responded to the scene and transported four relatives to a local hospital.

The woman's sister, 29, and cousin, 39, died at the hospital. The man's wife and a 1-year-old child were being treated for severe injuries. 

Ledwaba said the wife moved back to her family home due to marital issues. 

He said the man called his wife before travelling to her homestead.

Ledwaba said the victims were preparing to leave in a family car when the man arrived and allegedly opened fire on them before fleeing.

ALSO READ | KZN cop arrested for murder of girlfriend pregnant with triplets

Ledwaba said the motive of the murder was unknown.

He said police registered two cases of murder and attempted murder.

Provincial police commissioner, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe, expressed confidence the police would find and arrest the perpetrator. She also expressed concern about domestic violence in Limpopo. 

"We are deeply concerned about these incidents of domestic violence in our province, especially during this month when women are celebrated, and we expect them to be loved and protected. Instead, they are still being violently attacked and killed, mostly by people close to them. We can reassure the public that every effort will be made to bring the suspect responsible to justice. Efforts are already underway to investigate the matter," she said. 


