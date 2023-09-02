56m ago

Long haul ahead for Parliament fire answers

accreditation
Jenni Evans
Zandile Mafe in court.
Zandile Mafe in court.
Brenton Geach/Gallo Images
  • Zandile Mafe's arrest on charges of torching Parliament may have been swift, but getting to trial is another matter. 
  • In this case a separate inquiry will be held into whether he is fit to stand trial, after he rejected specialists' recommendations that he might not be. 
  • At his last appearance in court, he said he wanted to go on trial.

Despite the swift arrest of Zandile Mafe on charges of setting Parliament alight, his trial seems to be out of reach for at least this year, following a decision to hold an inquiry into his fitness to stand trial. 

This is after Mafe rejected the opinions of three specialists at a psychiatric hospital for the State, and an independent opinion commissioned by his legal team.

"He said, contrary to the findings of the panel from Fort England, and also the other subsequent expert, he is able to follow proceedings," said Luvuyo Godla, one of Mafe's three lawyers, outside the court. 

Earlier on Friday, Judge Robert Henney postponed the matter to 2 and 3 November for the inquiry after hearing that Mafe rejected the findings.

Godla said it would be open to the media, and Mafe wanted to speak during the inquiry.

Godla said Mafe was also disputing that at the time of the alleged offence, he did not appreciate the wrongfulness of the conduct. 

Mafe is accused of starting the catastrophic fire at Parliament on 2 January 2022, which destroyed the National Assembly building and parts of the old assembly wing. 

He is yet to go on trial almost two years later, or plead, and restoration and repairs estimated to cost around R2 billion at last count have not started. 

Mafe was arrested in the precinct at Parliament on the same day the fire started, but it has been stop-start since then. 

At the time, there were theories on social media that he was a highly trained operative acting for shadowy figures.

However, according to Mafe, he is a former resident of Mahikeng, North West, whose last formal job was at a bakery, and before his arrest, he carried groceries for a living.

Mafe has also resisted going to court previously by either lying on the ground and refusing to get up or refusing to leave his cell in Pollsmoor Prison.

When he was given the ultimatum to either go to court or have the next hearing at Pollsmoor Prison Court, he went to the High Court. 

After initially resisting a new psychiatric evaluation, he finally agreed, but on condition it was not at Valkenberg Hospital in Cape Town. He was sent to Valkenberg Hospital within days of his arrest, but his lawyers got him released on a court order after proving that the proper procedures had not been followed. 

When he was arrested, the investigating officer found his behaviour and statements alarming. At the time, he was beating his chest, bellowing out political statements, and saying he started the fire. 

At his last appearance, he startled everyone by entering the courtroom making a booming statement on the state of current affairs in the country, and, claiming he started the fire.

He said he just wanted to go on trial. 

The latest experts' diagnosis is still sealed, and Mafe is being held in the Pollsmoor Prison Hospital. 


inquirycourtzandile mafecape townwestern capeparliament fire
