27m ago

Share

Magudumana to apply for bail four months after arrest for helping Bester escape

accreditation
Alex Patrick
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Dr Nandipha Magudumana appears in Bloemfontein Magistrate's Court.
Dr Nandipha Magudumana appears in Bloemfontein Magistrate's Court.
Frikkie Kapp/Gallo Images

Dr Nandipha Magudumana has brought an application for bail to the Bloemfontein Magistrate's Court.

Free State National Prosecution Authority spokesperson Phaladi Shuping said the application was set for Tuesday and Wednesday.

Magudumana previously reserved her right to bail pending the outcome of an application to have her arrest and extradition from Tanzania declared unlawful.

On 5 June, Judge Phillip Loubser dismissed the application on the grounds that Magudumana gave consent to her return when she told police that she wanted to go back to South Africa to see her children.

Loubser, however, found that the state had performed a "disguised extradition" instead of a "deportation".

READ | Magudumana's property company sued for over R3 million it admits owing doctor – as judge alerts NPA

She appealed on 18 July, but Loubser upheld the original decision.

Magudumana skipped the country with lover Thabo Bester in April, after his real identity as the Facebook rapist was revealed. 


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
thabo besternandipha magudumanabloemfonteinfree statecrime and courts
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Are you behind the plan by BRICS Bank to decrease the reliance on the dollar for international trade?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, elevate local currencies
51% - 2955 votes
No, US dollar rules globally
49% - 2885 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Money medicine: Did Mediclinic doctor patients' bills?

24 Aug

LISTEN | Money medicine: Did Mediclinic doctor patients' bills?
LISTEN | Don't sip this one out: News24 and Netwerk24 test water quality in SA's biggest cities

3h ago

LISTEN | Don't sip this one out: News24 and Netwerk24 test water quality in SA's biggest cities
LISTEN | 'He led from the front': Former colleagues remember 'gentle giant' Derek Watts

24 Aug

LISTEN | 'He led from the front': Former colleagues remember 'gentle giant' Derek Watts
LISTEN | Under pressure: Lebogang Maile flies off the handle over Mashatile-linked probe

19 Aug

LISTEN | Under pressure: Lebogang Maile flies off the handle over Mashatile-linked probe
LISTEN | Between a rock and a slow place: Underwater rockfall disrupts internet in SA

16 Aug

LISTEN | Between a rock and a slow place: Underwater rockfall disrupts internet in SA
LISTEN | Zuming in and out: Jacob Zuma, walks free after over an hour in prison

14 Aug

LISTEN | Zuming in and out: Jacob Zuma, walks free after over an hour in prison
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.66
-0.2%
Rand - Pound
23.50
-0.2%
Rand - Euro
20.17
-0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.98
-0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.0%
Platinum
939.45
-0.5%
Palladium
1,234.46
+0.9%
Gold
1,915.71
+0.1%
Silver
24.21
-0.1%
Brent Crude
84.48
+1.3%
Top 40
68,938
+1.1%
All Share
74,617
+1.1%
Resource 10
56,941
+2.3%
Industrial 25
102,540
+0.9%
Financial 15
17,124
+0.4%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
These South African medical students aren’t waiting until they graduate to save lives

09 Aug

These South African medical students aren’t waiting until they graduate to save lives
'I can achieve anything': Official recognition of sign language brings new hope...

03 Aug

'I can achieve anything': Official recognition of sign language brings new hope for the deaf
Hero Joburg businessman acts swiftly to save neighbours after warehouse blaze...

29 Jul

Hero Joburg businessman acts swiftly to save neighbours after warehouse blaze threatens homes
Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day

18 Jul

Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Evolve and collaborate: How transformation can be made easier in business

21 Aug

Evolve and collaborate: How transformation can be made easier in business
Absa Money Makeover: Financial independence needs a plan

21 Aug

Absa Money Makeover: Financial independence needs a plan
Protecting your future retirement savings in a 'Two Pot' world

17 Aug

Protecting your future retirement savings in a 'Two Pot' world
MultiChoice launches DStv Stream, your newly renovated home of entertainment

14 Aug

MultiChoice launches DStv Stream, your newly renovated home of entertainment
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23240.12) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo