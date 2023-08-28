Magudumana to apply for bail four months after arrest for helping Bester escape

Dr Nandipha Magudumana has brought an application for bail to the Bloemfontein Magistrate's Court.

Free State National Prosecution Authority spokesperson Phaladi Shuping said the application was set for Tuesday and Wednesday.

Magudumana previously reserved her right to bail pending the outcome of an application to have her arrest and extradition from Tanzania declared unlawful.

On 5 June, Judge Phillip Loubser dismissed the application on the grounds that Magudumana gave consent to her return when she told police that she wanted to go back to South Africa to see her children.

Loubser, however, found that the state had performed a "disguised extradition" instead of a "deportation".

She appealed on 18 July, but Loubser upheld the original decision.

Magudumana skipped the country with lover Thabo Bester in April, after his real identity as the Facebook rapist was revealed.



