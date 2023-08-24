14m ago

Share

Man accused of murdering 'Pink Physio' on Women's Day back in court

accreditation
Candice Bezuidenhout
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Simxolele Zitshu in the dock for the murder of Marolien Schmidt on 22 August.
Simxolele Zitshu in the dock for the murder of Marolien Schmidt on 22 August.
Nkosazana Ngwadla/PE Express
  • The man who allegedly murdered a Gqeberha physiotherapist on Women's Day was whisked off to the High Court on Thursday.
  • The suspect had a "quick consultation" with an advocate at the High Court before returning to the Magistrate's Court.
  • The matter will be transferred to the High Court next week.

The man accused of murdering a Gqeberha physiotherapist on Women's Day, was whisked off to the High Court on Thursday while waiting to appear in the city's Magistrate's Court.

Simxolele Zitshu was arrested 24 hours after the murder of Marolien Schmidt, 40.

WATCH | Slain Eastern Cape physio remembered with tears, laughter, champagne... and plenty of pink

Schmidt was found by neighbours in a pool of blood at the foot of the stairs of her Richmond Hill home, during the early hours on Women's Day.

She had been stabbed several times and died when she arrived at the hospital.

She called herself the Pink Physio because of her love for the colour and her involvement in cancer campaigns.

READ | Suspect in murder of Marolien Schmidt has previous convictions for murder and robbery

Zitshu faces three charges - murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances and housebreaking with intent to steal.

During his previous court appearance on Tuesday, Zitshu indicated that he will be abandoning his bid for bail.

On Thursday, Zitshu was taken from the holding cells at the Magistrate's Court and whisked off to the Gqeberha High Court by the investigating officer, Constable Ridwaan Baatjies.

He returned approximately an hour later for his court appearance in the Magistrate's Court.

State prosecutor, Melani Hammett, said Zitshu went for a quick consultation at the High Court with an advocate.

Marolien Schmidt
Marolien Schmidt.

The matter will now be transferred to the High Court, Hammett told the court.

No further details were provided regarding the consultation although speculation is rife that a plea deal might be on the cards.

The matter was postponed to Tuesday for the case to be transferred to the High Court.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
marolien schmidtsimxolele zitshueastern capegqeberhacrime and courts
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Are you behind the plan by BRICS Bank to decrease the reliance on the dollar for international trade?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, elevate local currencies
52% - 778 votes
No, US dollar rules globally
48% - 723 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Money medicine: Did Mediclinic doctor patients' bills?

5h ago

LISTEN | Money medicine: Did Mediclinic doctor patients' bills?
LISTEN | 'He led from the front': Former colleagues remember 'gentle giant' Derek Watts

12h ago

LISTEN | 'He led from the front': Former colleagues remember 'gentle giant' Derek Watts
LISTEN | Under pressure: Lebogang Maile flies off the handle over Mashatile-linked probe

19 Aug

LISTEN | Under pressure: Lebogang Maile flies off the handle over Mashatile-linked probe
LISTEN | Between a rock and a slow place: Underwater rockfall disrupts internet in SA

16 Aug

LISTEN | Between a rock and a slow place: Underwater rockfall disrupts internet in SA
LISTEN | Zuming in and out: Jacob Zuma, walks free after over an hour in prison

14 Aug

LISTEN | Zuming in and out: Jacob Zuma, walks free after over an hour in prison
LISTEN | Bok bombshell: Injuries tear into Rugby World Cup squad but Kolisi ready to lead

11 Aug

LISTEN | Bok bombshell: Injuries tear into Rugby World Cup squad but Kolisi ready to lead
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.76
-1.5%
Rand - Pound
23.69
-0.7%
Rand - Euro
20.31
-1.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.06
-0.7%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.8%
Platinum
936.47
+1.0%
Palladium
1,237.39
-1.9%
Gold
1,918.14
+0.1%
Silver
24.16
-0.6%
Brent Crude
83.21
-1.0%
Top 40
68,637
+0.3%
All Share
74,302
+0.4%
Resource 10
56,140
+0.5%
Industrial 25
102,466
+0.1%
Financial 15
17,134
+0.8%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
These South African medical students aren’t waiting until they graduate to save lives

09 Aug

These South African medical students aren’t waiting until they graduate to save lives
'I can achieve anything': Official recognition of sign language brings new hope...

03 Aug

'I can achieve anything': Official recognition of sign language brings new hope for the deaf
Hero Joburg businessman acts swiftly to save neighbours after warehouse blaze...

29 Jul

Hero Joburg businessman acts swiftly to save neighbours after warehouse blaze threatens homes
Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day

18 Jul

Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Evolve and collaborate: How transformation can be made easier in business

21 Aug

Evolve and collaborate: How transformation can be made easier in business
Absa Money Makeover: Financial independence needs a plan

21 Aug

Absa Money Makeover: Financial independence needs a plan
Protecting your future retirement savings in a 'Two Pot' world

17 Aug

Protecting your future retirement savings in a 'Two Pot' world
MultiChoice launches DStv Stream, your newly renovated home of entertainment

14 Aug

MultiChoice launches DStv Stream, your newly renovated home of entertainment
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23235.2) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo