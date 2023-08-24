Man accused of murdering 'Pink Physio' on Women's Day back in court

The man who allegedly murdered a Gqeberha physiotherapist on Women's Day was whisked off to the High Court on Thursday.

The suspect had a "quick consultation" with an advocate at the High Court before returning to the Magistrate's Court.

The matter will be transferred to the High Court next week.

Simxolele Zitshu was arrested 24 hours after the murder of Marolien Schmidt, 40.

Schmidt was found by neighbours in a pool of blood at the foot of the stairs of her Richmond Hill home, during the early hours on Women's Day.

She had been stabbed several times and died when she arrived at the hospital.

She called herself the Pink Physio because of her love for the colour and her involvement in cancer campaigns.

Zitshu faces three charges - murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances and housebreaking with intent to steal.

During his previous court appearance on Tuesday, Zitshu indicated that he will be abandoning his bid for bail.

On Thursday, Zitshu was taken from the holding cells at the Magistrate's Court and whisked off to the Gqeberha High Court by the investigating officer, Constable Ridwaan Baatjies.

He returned approximately an hour later for his court appearance in the Magistrate's Court.

State prosecutor, Melani Hammett, said Zitshu went for a quick consultation at the High Court with an advocate.

The matter will now be transferred to the High Court, Hammett told the court.



No further details were provided regarding the consultation although speculation is rife that a plea deal might be on the cards.

The matter was postponed to Tuesday for the case to be transferred to the High Court.



