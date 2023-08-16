16 Aug

Share

Man killed in lion attack at Gauteng game reserve

accreditation
Cebelihle Bhengu
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Johannes Matshe, an employee at one of the properties at the Dinokeng Game Reserve, was killed by lions.
Johannes Matshe, an employee at one of the properties at the Dinokeng Game Reserve, was killed by lions.
Instagram/Dinokeng Game Reserve
  • An employee was recently mauled to death by lions.
  • The reserve said Johannes Matshe had been walking at night when he encountered the animals.
  • An operations manager responded to a call about human remains.

A man was mauled to death by lions at the Dinokeng Game Reserve in Gauteng, the reserve said on Wednesday.

Johannes Matshe, an employee at one of the properties on the reserve, had been walking on the premises at night when he was attacked by the animals.

Hartogh Streicher, the reserve's spokesperson, said the operations manager responded to a report about human remains at about 10:37 on Monday.

Photos circulating on social media showed the remains, including a skull and a leg bone, still had a shoe attached.

Streicher said walking on the reserve at night was prohibited.

READ | Senior SANParks manager killed by hippo at Kruger National Park

He conveyed condolences to Matshe's family and said the incident was a "sombre reminder" of the danger of wild animals. 

"Lions are nocturnal animals, driven by their natural instinct and hunting patterns, and may perceive a person as a normal prey species," he said. 

Streicher said the reserve was receiving expert advice about handling the lions.

He said: 

Concerning the management of the lions responsible for this killing, no decision has been reached whether they have become unnaturally dangerous, but the reserve is receiving expert advice to make the most responsible decision possible for all parties concerned.

"All landowners are urged to help manage fellow landowners and guests, and to report transgressions of the rules to reserve management to try to curb any recurrence of this tragic incident."

Gauteng police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said the Hammanskraal SAPS were investigating and had opened an inquest docket.

In 2018, a 22-year-old woman died after being attacked by a lion at the reserve. The woman was not a guest or a visitor. She had accompanied a friend, who went to interview the camp's manager. 

ALSO READ | Man mauled by escaped tiger appoints top lawyer as he considers suing cat's owners

At the time, management said the woman was killed "within a conservation section that is not accessible to the general public", but was within the reserve's boundaries. It said the lion involved in the incident was not one of its wild, free-roaming lions.

The 19 000 hectare reserve lies in the north-eastern part of Gauteng - and is the only Big Five game reserve in the province. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
gautenganimals
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
How far do you think the Springboks will go at the 2023 Rugby World Cup?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Champions! Boks to go back-to-back
36% - 1734 votes
Runner-up! SA will make the final, but won't win again
10% - 470 votes
Semi-finals: I don't see the Boks going all the way
26% - 1262 votes
Quarter-finals: The draw is just too tough this time
19% - 905 votes
Group stage exit: The Boks won't make the knockouts
9% - 443 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Don't sip this one out: News24 and Netwerk24 test water quality in SA's biggest cities

16 Aug

LISTEN | Don't sip this one out: News24 and Netwerk24 test water quality in SA's biggest cities
LISTEN | Between a rock and a slow place: Underwater rockfall disrupts internet in SA

16 Aug

LISTEN | Between a rock and a slow place: Underwater rockfall disrupts internet in SA
LISTEN | Zuming in and out: Jacob Zuma, walks free after over an hour in prison

14 Aug

LISTEN | Zuming in and out: Jacob Zuma, walks free after over an hour in prison
LISTEN | Bok bombshell: Injuries tear into Rugby World Cup squad but Kolisi ready to lead

11 Aug

LISTEN | Bok bombshell: Injuries tear into Rugby World Cup squad but Kolisi ready to lead
LISTEN | Forever yena: SA's Bonnie & Clyde, Magudumana and Bester, appear in court together

08 Aug

LISTEN | Forever yena: SA's Bonnie & Clyde, Magudumana and Bester, appear in court together
LISTEN | Roads closed, commuters stranded as Cape Town taxi strike mayhem hits hard

07 Aug

LISTEN | Roads closed, commuters stranded as Cape Town taxi strike mayhem hits hard
Listen
Rand - Dollar
19.18
-0.1%
Rand - Pound
24.41
-0.4%
Rand - Euro
20.86
+0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.31
+0.4%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.4%
Platinum
882.82
-1.0%
Palladium
1,209.19
-2.4%
Gold
1,892.83
-0.5%
Silver
22.42
-0.5%
Brent Crude
84.89
-1.6%
Top 40
69,343
-1.0%
All Share
74,915
-0.9%
Resource 10
56,736
-1.7%
Industrial 25
104,847
-1.3%
Financial 15
16,946
+0.3%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
These South African medical students aren’t waiting until they graduate to save lives

09 Aug

These South African medical students aren’t waiting until they graduate to save lives
'I can achieve anything': Official recognition of sign language brings new hope...

03 Aug

'I can achieve anything': Official recognition of sign language brings new hope for the deaf
Hero Joburg businessman acts swiftly to save neighbours after warehouse blaze...

29 Jul

Hero Joburg businessman acts swiftly to save neighbours after warehouse blaze threatens homes
Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day

18 Jul

Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Set up a perfect family night in with these M-Net series and movies

14 Aug

Set up a perfect family night in with these M-Net series and movies
Absa Money Makeover: The link between mental and financial wellness

14 Aug

Absa Money Makeover: The link between mental and financial wellness
M24 Logistics: Revolutionising e-commerce warehouses for maximum efficiency

14 Aug

M24 Logistics: Revolutionising e-commerce warehouses for maximum efficiency
MultiChoice launches DStv Stream, your newly renovated home of entertainment

14 Aug

MultiChoice launches DStv Stream, your newly renovated home of entertainment
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23223.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo