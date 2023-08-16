Man killed in lion attack at Gauteng game reserve

An employee was recently mauled to death by lions.

The reserve said Johannes Matshe had been walking at night when he encountered the animals.

An operations manager responded to a call about human remains.

A man was mauled to death by lions at the Dinokeng Game Reserve in Gauteng, the reserve said on Wednesday.

Johannes Matshe, an employee at one of the properties on the reserve, had been walking on the premises at night when he was attacked by the animals.

Hartogh Streicher, the reserve's spokesperson, said the operations manager responded to a report about human remains at about 10:37 on Monday.

Photos circulating on social media showed the remains, including a skull and a leg bone, still had a shoe attached.

Streicher said walking on the reserve at night was prohibited.

He conveyed condolences to Matshe's family and said the incident was a "sombre reminder" of the danger of wild animals.

"Lions are nocturnal animals, driven by their natural instinct and hunting patterns, and may perceive a person as a normal prey species," he said.

Streicher said the reserve was receiving expert advice about handling the lions.

He said:

Concerning the management of the lions responsible for this killing, no decision has been reached whether they have become unnaturally dangerous, but the reserve is receiving expert advice to make the most responsible decision possible for all parties concerned.

"All landowners are urged to help manage fellow landowners and guests, and to report transgressions of the rules to reserve management to try to curb any recurrence of this tragic incident."

Gauteng police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said the Hammanskraal SAPS were investigating and had opened an inquest docket.

In 2018, a 22-year-old woman died after being attacked by a lion at the reserve. The woman was not a guest or a visitor. She had accompanied a friend, who went to interview the camp's manager.

At the time, management said the woman was killed "within a conservation section that is not accessible to the general public", but was within the reserve's boundaries. It said the lion involved in the incident was not one of its wild, free-roaming lions.

The 19 000 hectare reserve lies in the north-eastern part of Gauteng - and is the only Big Five game reserve in the province.