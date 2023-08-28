Man seriously burnt, residents evacuated after fire breaks out in Cape Town apartment block

One man sustained third-degree burns, while other residents of a Cape Town CBD building were evacuated in the dead of night after a fire broke out at a block of flats in Commercial Road.



According to Jermaine Carelse, spokesperson for the City's Fire and Rescue Service, firefighters were alerted to the blaze just before 22:00 on Sunday night.

"The first arriving crew from Roeland Street confirmed that it was alight and requested additional resources to fight the fire. On scene, we had crews from Roeland Street, Salt River, Sea Point, Brooklyn, Goodwood, Milnerton and Constantia with a total of 12 fire appliances, including specialised vehicles and 40 firefighters," he said.

A huge building fire on Commercial Street, Cape Town CBD. A building that’s occupied mostly by UberEats, MrDelivery, CheckersSixty60 and other delivery drivers. pic.twitter.com/12ntcONvlQ — Mbekezeli (@MbekezeliMB) August 27, 2023

Carelse added that the fire had caused "major damages" to the building's ground, first and second floors. One flat was severely damaged and another was partially damaged.

"An Incident Management Team was activated to assist in mitigating the event, and electricity to the building was isolated to prevent firefighters from being electrocuted. The blaze was extinguished at 00:45, and the cause is yet to be determined."



