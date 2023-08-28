Man who allegedly set Pretoria school alight fired before incident, court hears

The contractor who worked at Zodwa Special School had been fired before he allegedly set the school alight the following day.

NPA spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said Moloko Calvin Ramogwadi, 34, appeared in the Atteridgeville Magistrate's Court on Monday.

The fire claimed the lives of two employees and injured three others.

A man accused of setting alight the Zodwa Special School was fired by the contractor hired to do construction work at the school in Atteridgeville.

Moloko Calvin Ramogwadi, 34, appeared in the Atteridgeville Magistrate's Court on Monday facing two counts of murder and three of attempted murder.

Gauteng National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said the contractor fired Ramogwadi last Tuesday.

He returned to the school on Wednesday when he allegedly set it alight.

Mahanjana added the employee who replaced Ramogwadi asked him why he was on the premises, to which he replied he wanted to collect his tools.

However, Ramogwadi allegedly caused an explosion by throwing an open gas cylinder into a mobile classroom and setting it on fire while workers were inside.

The fire claimed the lives of Paballo Lefata and Lebo Malepe.

Three other workers, Neo Mamogale, Rosy Moeng and Malaika Ngwetjana, sustained burn wounds.

Lefata and Malepe were employed by a contractor hired to repair two mobile classrooms.

The school caters for children with mental and physical disabilities.

News24 previously reported Ramogwadi looked nervous as he appeared in the dock.

Magistrate Anita Johnson said Ramogwadi "unlawfully or intentionally killed or attempted to kill the victims by opening a gas bottle and pouring the gas onto the floor, which then caused an explosion".

Prosecutor Tsholofelo Manamela said it was unclear whether the incident was premeditated, which would cause it to be a Schedule 6 offence.

Johnson added she would declare it a Schedule 5 offence.

Ramogwadi will appear in court again on 1 September for a possible bail application.