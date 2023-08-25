Man who caused Pretoria school explosion that killed two colleagues to plead not guilty

The man accused of killing his two colleagues and injuring three others with gas fire appeared in the Atteridgeville Magistrate's Court on Friday.

He has been remanded in custody until 1 September for a possible bail application.

Moloko Ramogwadi intends to plead not guilty to charges of murder and attempted murder.

A construction worker is accused of burning two colleagues to death and injuring three others after allegedly causing an explosion by throwing an open gas cylinder into a mobile classroom and setting it on fire on Wednesday.

Moloko Ramogwadi, 34, appeared for the first time at the Atteridgeville Magistrate's Court in Pretoria on Friday, charged with two counts of murder and three counts of attempted murder.



Ramogwadi appeared before magistrate Anita Johnson for the murders of Paballo Lefata and Lebo Malepe, who both succumbed to burn injuries, as well as for the attempted murders of Neo Mamogale, Rosy Moeng and Malaika Ngwetjana.

The explosion happened at Zodwa Special School in Atteridgeville. The school caters for children with intellectual and physical disabilities.

Standing in the dock, Ramogwadi appeared nervous and was not asked to plead.



Reading from the charge sheet, Johson said it is alleged that Ramogwadi "unlawfully or intentionally killed or attempted to kill the victims by opening a gas bottle and pouring the gas onto the floor, which then caused an explosion".

State prosecutor Tsholofelo Manamela said it was not clear whether the incident was premeditated, which would cause it to be a Schedule 6 offence.

Johnson said she would declare the incident as a Schedule 5 offence in the meantime and postponed the case to 1 September for bail investigation and a possible bail application.

Ramogwadi will remain in custody until his next appearance.

His lawyer, Advocate Mbulelo Tantsi, told News24 that his client intends to plead not guilty.

He, however, was not willing to speak further on the incident.

Ramogwadi's family was in court, accompanied by a group of friends and neighbours.

Tshwane Emergency Services said the two workers who died were employees of a contractor appointed to repair two container classrooms.

The Gauteng Department of Education said the circumstances of the fire were being investigated.



The three survivors are recovering in hospital.



