Manhunt launched after corpse dug up at Free State cemetery, head and arm severed

Free State police are trying to establish who dug up a grave at Phumlani Graveyard in Thabong and cut off the head and arm of a female corpse.



According to police spokesperson Captain Stephen Thakeng, police found a bread knife at the scene on Tuesday, and part of a casket was lying next to the grave. The items were seized.

"A case of violation of the grave was registered for further investigation and the family was assisted in applying for the exhumation of the body. The body was taken to Welkom Forensic Pathology Services, where it was discovered that the head and the right arm of the female deceased were missing," Thakeng added.

Police are also investigating the violation of the corpse.



"Residents of Thabong are requested to assist in tracing the perpetrators of this heinous crime to face the might of the law."



Anyone who has information can contact Detective Sergeant Moeketsi Sithole at 082 443 6151 or Crime Stop at 08600 10111.



