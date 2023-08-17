Marikana: R330m paid out to victims but no 'slush fund' for 'new' claimants, says state

Solicitor-general Fhedzisani Pandelani says the State does not have a "slush fund" for "new" claimants who want financial compensation.

Pandelani said the State received new claims by extended families and relatives of the miners who were shot and killed in Marikana in August 2012.

He said the State had settled the claims and paid R330 million to all claimants represented by several lawyers.

Solicitor-general Fhedzisani Pandelani said the State does not have a "slush fund" for Marikana-related claims it cannot substantiate.

Pandelani on Thursday briefed the media on the State's progress with the litigation cases, saying it had paid R330 million to all the affected families.

He claimed that the lawyers representing them brought extended relatives who sought compensation from the State.

He questioned the merits of these claims, saying the State would be accused of squandering taxpayer money if it entertained them.

"If you are going to bring me a busload of people and say they were related to [to the victims], what is required of you to prove [this]? There is no slush fund that is awaiting to settle claims that traditionally, we don't recognise in our law irrespective of the number of damages," he said.

He said the claims the State did not recognise in common law were filed by the Socio-Economic Rights Institute (SERI), representing 36 families.

He said the institute, which received R71.2 million, later introduced "the new concept" of constitutional damages.

"The money [R71.2 million] is gone from Treasury. The same grouping says, 'we have relatives, and we want to claim for constitutional damages'," he said, adding that the state needed to conclude the litigation.

Nomzamo Zondo, executive director at SERI, told News24 the institute was shocked to hear the SG's claims.

She said the institute represented more than 300 people from the 36 families it represented in the first summons issued to the state in August 2015.

She said some of the applicants are grandparents and sisters of the deceased. She disputed the SG's assertion that it introduced new claimants.

Responding to the issue of common law and constitutional damages, Zondo said the claims were not limited to loss of support, but included the emotional and psychological impact of the loss of loved ones which falls under the constitutional damage.

Zondo said it was concerning that the SG did not recognise the Constitution.

She said:

Our clients suffered emotionally from losing loved ones. The government is responsible for upholding the Constitution, which includes the right to life for the deceased and the right to family for their loved ones. Therefore, the killings of these miners stripped their families of this right, and the government must compensate them.

Pandelani broke down the settlements, which included:

Seri - R71.2 million for loss of support;

Maluleke Msimang and Associates for claims relating to injuries and arrests of its 15 clients - R77 million;

Wits Law Clinic - R3.9 million plus costs for one client; and

Nkome Attorneys - R102 million for 264 claimants for arrests and detention.



