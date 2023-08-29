Maselspoort Resort attack: Man avoids jail time for attempted murder

The court sentenced one of the men involved in the Maselspoort Resort attack.

Jakobus Klaasen was fined and handed a suspended sentence for attempted murder.

He was also sentenced to 36 months' correctional supervision for assault.

A man who was found guilty of attempted murder - after he was caught on video trying to drown a teenage boy at the Maselspoort Resort in Bloemfontein on Christmas Day last year - has avoided jail time.



The Bloemfontein Magistrate's Court sentenced Jakobus Klaasen to a fine of R20 000, alternatively two years' direct imprisonment, said the spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), Phaladi Shuping.

For the attempted murder charge, he was handed a wholly suspended jail term of five years on condition he was not found guilty within that period of the same charges.

Shuping said it was not yet clear whether Klaasen had paid the fine, but assumed he would choose the fine option instead of jail time.



The magistrate, Rasheed Matthews, also sentenced Klaasen to 36 months' correctional supervision for the assault conviction.

Klaasen, Stephanus van der Westhuizen, 47, and Johan Nel, 47, were seen on video footage trying to prevent teenage boys from entering the pool area at the resort.

Shuping said they told the boys the pool was reserved for white people.

He said Klaasen was charged with attempted murder after he was seen on the video trying to drown one of the boys.

Van der Westhuizen pleaded guilty to a charge of common assault in May, and was sentenced to a fine of R4 000 or 12 months' imprisonment.

He apologised to the two boys and their father, who accepted his apology.

He also apologised to the South African public.



The case against Nel was postponed to 6 December 2023 for trial.



