Missing German tourist: Investigating officer to take the stand against five robbery accused

The state will call the investigating officer to testify in the case of five men accused of robbing a missing German tourist.

Nick Frischke has been missing since February. His body has still not been found.

The five accused of robbing him will appear in the Wynberg Magistrate's Court on Thursday to consult their lawyers.

The investigating officer in the case of five men accused of robbing missing German tourist Nick Frischke will be called to take the stand in the Wynberg Magistrate's Court on Thursday.



On Tuesday, prosecutor Zameer Jaffer told the court that investigations had not yet been concluded and there were still 43 outstanding queries that needed to be answered.

Igshaan Fisher, Jason Abrahams, Vanroy Petersen, Carlo Guenantin and Melvin Guenantin appeared via video link from Pollsmoor Prison.

The men are currently charged with aggravated robbery and possession of a firearm.

Despite Frischke's body not being found, the State proposed that murder be added to the charge sheet. However, this needed to be investigated to see if there were grounds for a murder charge to be added.

"The investigating officer requested that the matter be postponed due to the limited amount of time given as to what these queries are [therefore] the State has not had had an opportunity to complete and analyse the requested queries by the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP)," Jaffer told the court.

The lawyer for the accused, Kyle Petersen, went on record and told Magistrate Goolam Bawa that he had no objections to the State's request for the investigating officer to testify because he needed time to consult with his clients.

READ | Five accused of robbing missing German tourist may face murder charges, despite body not being found

Bawa postponed the case to Thursday so the accused could be present in court to consult with their lawyer.

Three German women who have been regulars at the trial were pleased when Bawa said the accused would remain behind bars.

"We are here to see the developments of the case," said one of the women, who did not want to be named.

The accused's family members were also in court but walked out when they heard the accused would stay in jail.

"I just wish they find this boy's body so that this court case can be over. Those boys did nothing to him," the mother of one of the accused said as tears rolled down her face. She then stormed out of court.

Approached for information on the progress in finding Frishke's body, Western Cape police spokesperson, Captain FC van Wyk, said the search was ongoing.

Supplied





This, however, was disputed by the Hout Bay community policing forum chairperson, Anthony Chelamey, who told News24 that "no active searching" was taking place.

Meanwhile, addressing the media outside the court, National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said there hadn't been enough time to complete the investigation, resulting in "yet another postponement".

"There hasn't been enough time to finalise all those queries so that the State can say we are transferring the case to the regional court to continue," said Ntabazalila.

According to the NPA, testimonies and arguments from the accused cannot be done via video link, so they need to be in court to hear the evidence against them.

"We will be calling on the investigating officer to take the stand on Thursday so that he can explain to the court why more time is needed for the investigation to be finalised," said Ntabazalila.



