20m ago

Share

'Mission impossible': Police can't do job without help from communities - KZN police commissioner

accreditation
Nkosikhona Duma
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
KZN police commissioner Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi. (Photo by Gallo Images/Darren Stewart)
KZN police commissioner Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi. (Photo by Gallo Images/Darren Stewart)
  • Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi says police are not able to fulfil their duties without adequate assistance from communities.
  • He delivered the keynote address at the opening of KZN's two-day policing indaba.
  • The KZN policing forum board was confident it would recruit more residents to participate in crime prevention.

"It's a mission impossible" - that's how KwaZulu-Natal's police commissioner, Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, described policing in the province without the adequate participation of residents in the community.

On Thursday, Mkhwanazi gave the keynote address at the opening of the province's two-day policing indaba in Durban.

His call for community participation in crime prevention was his key point.

Mkhwanazi painted a bleak picture of the police's resources - and said police were simply unable to meet the demand for their services.

WATCH | 'An attack on the state': Two flying squad officers shot dead after car chase

He said: 

There are 184 police stations in KwaZulu-Natal's 11 districts. We have a land size of over 94 300 km², with a population of over 11 million people… the South African police service in the province only constitutes about 24 000 members.

"Without the involvement of communities and government departments, other than the police department, it would be difficult to reduce crime," he said.

Latest crime stats

According to the police department, at least 17 murders and 21 rapes took place daily in KZN between April and June this year.

The Durban townships of Inanda and Umlazi topped the list of the country's murderous areas, recording 81 and 62 murders respectively, during the same period.

Murders are affecting the province's most vulnerable citizens, with 293 children killed between April and June, which is a 20.6% increase from the same period last year.

The province is grappling with political killings, with 18 politicians murdered last year.

Some 20 traditional leaders have been killed since the beginning of the year.

KZN has also seen continued stoppages at building sites because of the construction mafia. In June, Public Works Minister Sihle Zikalala said this had cost the province R68 billion to date.

KZN also recorded the highest incidents of truck attacks during the latest wave in July.

Community interventions required

Mkhwanazi said it was concerning that a high number of young people, aged between 16 and 24, were involved in crime.

"Social ills, such as unemployment, poverty, drug use and alcoholism, need to be addressed to ease the burden on the police," he said.

Advocate Elaine Zungu, KZN's director of the National Prosecuting Authority, was among the speakers at the policing indaba.

She echoed Mkhwanazi's call for community participation in crime prevention.

Zungu said:

The community policing forums are an essential structure because they are on the ground. They gather intelligence. Their role is pivotal.

She lamented the high drug use among the youth and the prevalence of illegal taverns in many communities.

Zungu hoped the indaba would come up with ways for justice cluster institutions, such as the NPA and the police, to better coordinate themselves and to generate the desired outcomes in crime prevention through partnerships with community policing forums and other organisations.

At the same time, Mkhwanazi said the police were making resources and training available for community members interested in forming part of community policing forums.

ALSO READ | An alleged drug dealer taped a KZN cop taking a bribe. He is now dead

He urged interested residents to contact their nearest police stations.

The chairperson of the newly-elected KZN community policing forum board, Mabutho Mtshali, expressed optimism that the role of communities in crime prevention would increase over time.

He said:

In the past, we had difficulty with accessing resources, such as transportation, airtime and data, required to carry out our work. However, lately, we have seen a positive change with the police making these available to us.

Mtshali said they had planned several community activations in a bid to attract more residents into their structures.

"We have also started talking to various municipalities as part of a plan to establish safety committees in each local government institution," he said.

He said they would partner with school governing bodies to address bullying in learning institutions and to stop the sale of drugs to pupils.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
sapsnpanhlanhla mkhwanazikwazulu-nataldurbancrime and court
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Are you behind the plan by BRICS Bank to decrease the reliance on the dollar for international trade?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, elevate local currencies
51% - 827 votes
No, US dollar rules globally
49% - 783 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Money medicine: Did Mediclinic doctor patients' bills?

6h ago

LISTEN | Money medicine: Did Mediclinic doctor patients' bills?
LISTEN | 'He led from the front': Former colleagues remember 'gentle giant' Derek Watts

14h ago

LISTEN | 'He led from the front': Former colleagues remember 'gentle giant' Derek Watts
LISTEN | Under pressure: Lebogang Maile flies off the handle over Mashatile-linked probe

19 Aug

LISTEN | Under pressure: Lebogang Maile flies off the handle over Mashatile-linked probe
LISTEN | Between a rock and a slow place: Underwater rockfall disrupts internet in SA

16 Aug

LISTEN | Between a rock and a slow place: Underwater rockfall disrupts internet in SA
LISTEN | Zuming in and out: Jacob Zuma, walks free after over an hour in prison

14 Aug

LISTEN | Zuming in and out: Jacob Zuma, walks free after over an hour in prison
LISTEN | Bok bombshell: Injuries tear into Rugby World Cup squad but Kolisi ready to lead

11 Aug

LISTEN | Bok bombshell: Injuries tear into Rugby World Cup squad but Kolisi ready to lead
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.76
-1.5%
Rand - Pound
23.66
-0.6%
Rand - Euro
20.29
-1.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.06
-0.6%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.8%
Platinum
937.25
+1.1%
Palladium
1,231.31
-2.3%
Gold
1,917.73
+0.1%
Silver
24.14
-0.7%
Brent Crude
83.21
-1.0%
Top 40
68,637
+0.3%
All Share
74,302
+0.4%
Resource 10
56,140
+0.5%
Industrial 25
102,466
+0.1%
Financial 15
17,134
+0.8%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
These South African medical students aren’t waiting until they graduate to save lives

09 Aug

These South African medical students aren’t waiting until they graduate to save lives
'I can achieve anything': Official recognition of sign language brings new hope...

03 Aug

'I can achieve anything': Official recognition of sign language brings new hope for the deaf
Hero Joburg businessman acts swiftly to save neighbours after warehouse blaze...

29 Jul

Hero Joburg businessman acts swiftly to save neighbours after warehouse blaze threatens homes
Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day

18 Jul

Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Evolve and collaborate: How transformation can be made easier in business

21 Aug

Evolve and collaborate: How transformation can be made easier in business
Absa Money Makeover: Financial independence needs a plan

21 Aug

Absa Money Makeover: Financial independence needs a plan
Protecting your future retirement savings in a 'Two Pot' world

17 Aug

Protecting your future retirement savings in a 'Two Pot' world
MultiChoice launches DStv Stream, your newly renovated home of entertainment

14 Aug

MultiChoice launches DStv Stream, your newly renovated home of entertainment
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23235.2) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo