'Mission impossible': Police can't do job without help from communities - KZN police commissioner

"It's a mission impossible" - that's how KwaZulu-Natal's police commissioner, Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, described policing in the province without the adequate participation of residents in the community.

On Thursday, Mkhwanazi gave the keynote address at the opening of the province's two-day policing indaba in Durban.

His call for community participation in crime prevention was his key point.

Mkhwanazi painted a bleak picture of the police's resources - and said police were simply unable to meet the demand for their services.

He said:

There are 184 police stations in KwaZulu-Natal's 11 districts. We have a land size of over 94 300 km², with a population of over 11 million people… the South African police service in the province only constitutes about 24 000 members.

"Without the involvement of communities and government departments, other than the police department, it would be difficult to reduce crime," he said.

Latest crime stats

According to the police department, at least 17 murders and 21 rapes took place daily in KZN between April and June this year.

The Durban townships of Inanda and Umlazi topped the list of the country's murderous areas, recording 81 and 62 murders respectively, during the same period.

Murders are affecting the province's most vulnerable citizens, with 293 children killed between April and June, which is a 20.6% increase from the same period last year.

The province is grappling with political killings, with 18 politicians murdered last year.

Some 20 traditional leaders have been killed since the beginning of the year.

KZN has also seen continued stoppages at building sites because of the construction mafia. In June, Public Works Minister Sihle Zikalala said this had cost the province R68 billion to date.

KZN also recorded the highest incidents of truck attacks during the latest wave in July.

Community interventions required

Mkhwanazi said it was concerning that a high number of young people, aged between 16 and 24, were involved in crime.

"Social ills, such as unemployment, poverty, drug use and alcoholism, need to be addressed to ease the burden on the police," he said.

Advocate Elaine Zungu, KZN's director of the National Prosecuting Authority, was among the speakers at the policing indaba.

She echoed Mkhwanazi's call for community participation in crime prevention.

Zungu said:

The community policing forums are an essential structure because they are on the ground. They gather intelligence. Their role is pivotal.

She lamented the high drug use among the youth and the prevalence of illegal taverns in many communities.

Zungu hoped the indaba would come up with ways for justice cluster institutions, such as the NPA and the police, to better coordinate themselves and to generate the desired outcomes in crime prevention through partnerships with community policing forums and other organisations.

At the same time, Mkhwanazi said the police were making resources and training available for community members interested in forming part of community policing forums.

He urged interested residents to contact their nearest police stations.

The chairperson of the newly-elected KZN community policing forum board, Mabutho Mtshali, expressed optimism that the role of communities in crime prevention would increase over time.

He said:

In the past, we had difficulty with accessing resources, such as transportation, airtime and data, required to carry out our work. However, lately, we have seen a positive change with the police making these available to us.

Mtshali said they had planned several community activations in a bid to attract more residents into their structures.

"We have also started talking to various municipalities as part of a plan to establish safety committees in each local government institution," he said.

He said they would partner with school governing bodies to address bullying in learning institutions and to stop the sale of drugs to pupils.