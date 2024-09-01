Monday's weather: Warm temperatures across most of the country

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected in parts of the Northern Cape and Western Cape, according to the South African Weather Service.

Fire danger warnings:

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the Kai !Garib and Kareeberg local municipalities as well as the Namakwa District Municipality of the Northern Cape.

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the northern parts of the Central Karoo District Municipality of the Western Cape.

The weather in your province

Gauteng

Fine and cool to warm.

Pretoria: 8°C — 25°C Johannesburg: 6°C — 25°C Vereeniging: 7°C — 24°C

Mpumalanga

Fine and cool to warm.

Mbombela: 13°C — 22°C Ermelo: 5°C — 23°C Emalahleni: 9°C — 23°C Standerton: 8°C — 23°C Skukuza: 8°C — 26°C

Limpopo

Fine and cool, but warm in the south-west.

Polokwane: 8°C — 24°C Phalaborwa: 14°C — 26°C Tzaneen: 9°C — 24°C Musina: 11°C — 26°C Lephalale: 7°C — 27°C Mokopane: 9°C — 28°C

North West

Fine and warm.

Klerksdorp: 8°C — 28°C Potchefstroom: 5°C — 28°C Mahikeng: 9°C — 29°C Rustenburg: 9°C — 29°C Vryburg: 7°C — 30°C

Free State

Fine and warm.

Bloemfontein: 8°C — 27°C Welkom: 8°C — 29°C Bethlehem: 2°C — 25°C

Northern Cape

Fine and warm to hot, with windy conditions in the central parts.

The wind along the coast will be fresh south-easterly.

Upington: 14°C — 32°C Kimberley: 9°C — 29°C De Aar: 8°C — 29°C Alexander Bay: 15°C — 37°C Springbok: 19°C — 34°C Calvinia: 13°C — 32°C Sutherland: 9°C — 27°C

Western Cape

Fine and warm to hot but partly cloudy and misty conditions over the central to north-eastern parts in the morning.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong easterly along the south-western and southern coast but light south-easterly along the western coast. It will become moderate to fresh westerly to south-westerly along the western and south-western coast from the afternoon, spreading to the southern coast from the evening.

Cape Town: 14°C — 30°C Vredendal: 13°C — 35°C Riversdale: 10°C — 35°C George: 11°C — 33°C Worcester: 8°C — 31°C Beaufort West: 9°C — 33°C Oudtshoorn: 4°C — 35°C

Western half of the Eastern Cape

Cloudy with fog patches over the interior in the morning, otherwise fine and warm, but cool in places along the coast.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh north-easterly, becoming strong in the afternoon.

Eastern half of the Eastern Cape

Cloudy with fog in places south of the escarpment in the morning and evening, otherwise fine and warm, but cool in places along the coast.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh north-easterly.

Gqeberha: 12°C — 23°C Makhanda: 9°C — 29°C Cradock: 8°C — 32°C Graaff-Reinet: 7°C — 32°C East London: 13°C — 22°C Port St Johns: 14°C — 20°C Umtata: 8°C — 27°C Komani: 9°C — 28°C Qonce: 10°C — 27°C

KwaZulu-Natal

Morning fog patches over the interior and partly cloudy in the east, otherwise fine and cool to warm.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh southerly to south-westerly but moderate northerly to north-easterly in places at times.

Durban: 14°C — 22°C Richard's Bay: 14°C — 23°C Pietermaritzburg: 8°C — 24°C Ladysmith: 4°C — 27°C

*This weather report was written with the support of Toqan AI.