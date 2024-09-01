01 Sep

Share

Monday's weather: Warm temperatures across most of the country

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected in parts of the Northern Cape and Western Cape. (Vlad Georgescu/Getty Images)
Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected in parts of the Northern Cape and Western Cape. (Vlad Georgescu/Getty Images)

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected in parts of the Northern Cape and Western Cape, according to the South African Weather Service.

Fire danger warnings:

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the Kai !Garib and Kareeberg local municipalities as well as the Namakwa District Municipality of the Northern Cape.

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the northern parts of the Central Karoo District Municipality of the Western Cape.

The weather in your province

Gauteng

Fine and cool to warm.

Pretoria: 8°C — 25°C 

Johannesburg: 6°C — 25°C 

Vereeniging: 7°C — 24°C 

Mpumalanga

Fine and cool to warm.

Mbombela: 13°C — 22°C 

Ermelo: 5°C — 23°C 

Emalahleni: 9°C — 23°C 

Standerton: 8°C — 23°C 

Skukuza: 8°C — 26°C

Limpopo

Fine and cool, but warm in the south-west.

Polokwane: 8°C — 24°C 

Phalaborwa: 14°C — 26°C 

Tzaneen: 9°C — 24°C 

Musina: 11°C — 26°C 

Lephalale: 7°C — 27°C 

Mokopane: 9°C — 28°C

North West

Fine and warm.

Klerksdorp: 8°C — 28°C 

Potchefstroom: 5°C — 28°C 

Mahikeng: 9°C — 29°C 

Rustenburg: 9°C — 29°C 

Vryburg: 7°C — 30°C

Free State

Fine and warm.

Bloemfontein: 8°C — 27°C 

Welkom: 8°C — 29°C 

Bethlehem: 2°C — 25°C 

Northern Cape

Fine and warm to hot, with windy conditions in the central parts.

The wind along the coast will be fresh south-easterly.

Upington: 14°C — 32°C 

Kimberley: 9°C — 29°C 

De Aar: 8°C — 29°C 

Alexander Bay: 15°C — 37°C 

Springbok: 19°C — 34°C 

Calvinia: 13°C — 32°C 

Sutherland: 9°C — 27°C 

Western Cape

Fine and warm to hot but partly cloudy and misty conditions over the central to north-eastern parts in the morning.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong easterly along the south-western and southern coast but light south-easterly along the western coast. It will become moderate to fresh westerly to south-westerly along the western and south-western coast from the afternoon, spreading to the southern coast from the evening.

Cape Town: 14°C — 30°C 

Vredendal: 13°C — 35°C 

Riversdale: 10°C — 35°C 

George: 11°C — 33°C 

Worcester: 8°C — 31°C 

Beaufort West: 9°C — 33°C 

Oudtshoorn: 4°C — 35°C 

Western half of the Eastern Cape

Cloudy with fog patches over the interior in the morning, otherwise fine and warm, but cool in places along the coast.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh north-easterly, becoming strong in the afternoon.

Eastern half of the Eastern Cape

Cloudy with fog in places south of the escarpment in the morning and evening, otherwise fine and warm, but cool in places along the coast.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh north-easterly.

Gqeberha: 12°C — 23°C 

Makhanda: 9°C — 29°C 

Cradock: 8°C — 32°C 

Graaff-Reinet: 7°C — 32°C 

East London: 13°C — 22°C 

Port St Johns: 14°C — 20°C 

Umtata: 8°C — 27°C 

Komani: 9°C — 28°C 

Qonce: 10°C — 27°C 

KwaZulu-Natal

Morning fog patches over the interior and partly cloudy in the east, otherwise fine and cool to warm.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh southerly to south-westerly but moderate northerly to north-easterly in places at times.

Durban: 14°C — 22°C 

Richard's Bay: 14°C — 23°C 

Pietermaritzburg: 8°C — 24°C 

Ladysmith: 4°C — 27°C 

*This weather report was written with the support of Toqan AI.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
Who we choose to trust can have a profound impact on our lives. Join thousands of devoted South Africans who look to News24 to bring them news they can trust every day. As we celebrate 25 years, become a News24 subscriber as we strive to keep you informed, inspired and empowered.
Join News24 today
Related Links
Tuesday's weather: Sunny skies ahead, but watch out for fires and damaging winds in some regions
Tuesday's weather: Strong wind, waves forecast for several regions, but risk of fire in parts of KZN
From flooding to fires: Coastal provinces on high alert amid multiple severe weather warnings
Read more on:
weather
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
How do you see the upcoming home leg of the Rugby Championship going for the Springboks against the All Blacks?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
2-0 to the Springboks ... It's our time!
50% - 2978 votes
1-1 .. You can never count out the All Blacks.
44% - 2674 votes
2-0 to the All Blacks ... They will turn it on!
6% - 357 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Brand New Adult: Reality TV star Lasizwe unpacks personal growth and taking his 'L'...

04 Sep

PODCAST | Brand New Adult: Reality TV star Lasizwe unpacks personal growth and taking his 'L' when he flops
PODCAST | Brand New Adults: From policies to funeral realities, how are y'all doing over there?

21 Aug

PODCAST | Brand New Adults: From policies to funeral realities, how are y'all doing over there?
PODCAST | RealiTea Recap: Dee and Khutso's inside look at Married At First Sight Mzansi

16 Aug

PODCAST | RealiTea Recap: Dee and Khutso's inside look at Married At First Sight Mzansi
PODCAST | Brand New Adults: Lasizwe and Chrizelda talk about what it takes to live within your means

07 Aug

PODCAST | Brand New Adults: Lasizwe and Chrizelda talk about what it takes to live within your means
PODCAST | Wine Life: Episode One - The Grey Area with Dan Colombo of Colombo Wines

01 Aug

PODCAST | Wine Life: Episode One - The Grey Area with Dan Colombo of Colombo Wines
PODCAST | RealiTea Recap: Can viewers learn something from Thami and Zithobile's sexual...

19 Jul

PODCAST | RealiTea Recap: Can viewers learn something from Thami and Zithobile's sexual incompatibility?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.71
+0.9%
Rand - Pound
23.33
+0.6%
Rand - Euro
19.67
+0.6%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.93
+0.7%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.7%
Platinum
929.55
+2.8%
Palladium
942.18
+1.9%
Gold
2,515.90
+0.8%
Silver
28.79
+1.8%
Brent Crude
72.70
-1.4%
Top 40
74,722
+0.3%
ALSI
82,147
+0.3%
RESI 10
53,828
-0.2%
INDI 25
112,541
+0.8%
FINI 15
20,642
-0.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Mpumalanga farmer transforms accident payout into water lifeline for community

01 Sep

Mpumalanga farmer transforms accident payout into water lifeline for community
Starstruck Bayanda Walaza's journey from admiring idols to competing alongside them

13 Aug

Starstruck Bayanda Walaza's journey from admiring idols to competing alongside them
WATCH | From stride to stride: How a chance 'Hello, my friend!' sparked a viral...

16 Jul

WATCH | From stride to stride: How a chance 'Hello, my friend!' sparked a viral running duo
Great Gatsby: Bar in Cape Town feeds 120 patrons with 63kg sub

30 Jun

Great Gatsby: Bar in Cape Town feeds 120 patrons with 63kg sub
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Brand Story
PODCAST | Wise Up Episode 1: Tackling the Debt Dilemma with Experian's Ans Gerber

04 Sep

PODCAST | Wise Up Episode 1: Tackling the Debt Dilemma with Experian's Ans Gerber
Money Heroes Episode 8: All you need to know about medical aid

22 Aug

Money Heroes Episode 8: All you need to know about medical aid
Find out what you missed at the Brutal Fruit ‘Phones Down Glasses Up’ picnic

20 Aug

Find out what you missed at the Brutal Fruit ‘Phones Down Glasses Up’ picnic
WATCH | National Arts Festival and Rhodes Uni reflect on decades of collaboration

19 Aug

WATCH | National Arts Festival and Rhodes Uni reflect on decades of collaboration
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2024 (3.0.24207.14) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo