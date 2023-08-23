Mother of slain businessman Wandile Bozwana murdered in house robbery

The mother of slain businessman Wandile Bozwana was murdered in her home in Mothibistad, near Kuruman in the Northern Cape, on Tuesday.
Police confirmed that a case of house robbery and murder was registered after 76-year-old Nopopi Aletta Bozwana was found dead.
Her son was gunned down in a suspected hit at the Garsfontein off-ramp in Pretoria on 2 October 2015.
In 2022, taxi boss Vusi Reginald Mathibela and three other men were convicted in the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria for the murder of the North West-based businessman.
Mathibela and the others are in court for sentencing proceedings.
This is a developing story.