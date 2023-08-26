Mpumalanga police arrest suspect wanted in connection with attempted murder of SAPS officials in KZN

A man was arrested for the attempted murder of police officials.

The suspect was already under police investigation.

The man allegedly tried to grab a firearm hidden under a pillow before he was arrested.

Mpumalanga police arrested a 37-year-old suspect for the attempted murder of police officials in Vryheid, KwaZulu-Natal.



On Friday, police investigations led to a white Toyota Corolla with Gauteng registration number plates spotted on the R548 via Delmas towards Devon.

Police found the car occupied by a person who had been under police investigation in a case from April.

According to police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala, the police officials pulled the car over in Devon, Gauteng.

"At first the driver denied being the one the members were looking for, but it was later established that the law enforcement agencies were correct. His identification was confirmed when his residence was visited in Devon, where other documents were obtained," Mohlala said.

Supplied SAPS

He added that the suspect tried to get hold of a firearm hidden under a pillow before he was arrested.

The police confiscated the suspect's car and firearm, which will undergo ballistic testing to determine if it was previously used in the commission of crime elsewhere.

Mohlala added that more charges could be added as the investigation continues.



